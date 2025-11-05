San Diego Wave FC Community Relations October Spotlight

Published on November 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC spent the month of October celebrating the opening of a newly resurfaced playground in San Diego while hosting youth soccer clinics across the community. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer with future events if interested.

Thursday, October 2 - San Diego Wave joined Mayor Todd Gloria and local leaders at Memorial Park to celebrate the full resurfacing of the playground, creating a safe and welcoming space for children and families to enjoy.

Friday, October 3 - Wave FC participated in the Chicano Federation's "Celebrando Raíces" as an official sponsor. During the celebration, the Club presented a check to the Federation following the success of the hand sewed one-of-a-Wave FC jacket that was auctioned off ahead of the Wave's Noche Latina match in September.

Saturday, October 4 - The Wave partnered with Kaiser Permanente to spend the day with YMCA's youth soccer program and donate 2025 Wave FC Pre-Match tops to all of the attendees.

Wednesday, October 8 - Wave FC midfielder Melanie Barcenas visited a local youth soccer club, Rebels SC, to speak to the young girls, answer questions, and encourage the team throughout their practice.

Thursday, October 9 - San Diego's community relations and ticketing departments spent the day volunteering with continued community partner, the Armed Services YMCA, during their monthly food distribution. Wave FC staff helped unbox and bag dry goods, and assist in distributing them along with produce, meat, and eggs to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families.

Wednesday, October 15 - San Diego Wave FC players and staff attended the Alex Morgan Foundation's annual Celebration of Confidence Gala as an official "Impact Builder," to help build a more empowered and equitable future.

Thursday, October 16 - Wave FC's French international's Delphine Cascarino and Laurina Fazer visited the San Diego French American School to speak with the students and guide them in a soccer clinic on campus.

The Club then hosted the SDFA students at Saturday's match against the Chicago Stars where Cascarino scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season and San Diego clinched its 2025 Playoff spot.

Saturday, October 18 - Wave FC held its annual Fill the Truck event at the Fan Appreciation Match where fans came together to donate blankets, toys, and stuffed animals that will benefit three of the Club's community partners ASYMCA, Humble Design, and Chicano Federation for the holidays.

Tuesday, October 21 - Members of San Diego Wave's community, communications, marketing, and ticketing teams all spent the day at the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego to assist in the kitchen-prepping, cooking, and serving lunch to the families of hospitalized children at Rady Children's Hospital.







