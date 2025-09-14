Spirit Battles to Scoreless Draw with Top-Ranked Kansas City on the Road

Published on September 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City, MO - The Washington Spirit drew the NWSL-leading Kansas City Current in a defensive battle on Saturday night. The Spirit kept its seventh clean sheet of the season and captain Aubrey Kingsbury became the first player in the NWSL to record a regular season shutout against all 14 active clubs.

The opening 45 minutes of the match were largely a defensive battle. Each team only managed two shots but neither could put one on frame. In the third minute, Kansas City put pressure on the Spirit defending third with two opportunities near the top of the box but the Spirit was able to clear the ball before any damage could be done.

Midfielder Leicy Santos drew a foul outside the box in the 20th minute and looked to provide Washington's most notable scoring chance through the opening minutes. On the ensuing free kick, however, midfielder Hal Hershfelt was shown a yellow card for a collision with Kansas City keeper Lorena, ending the Spirit threat.

Both sides spent much of the half jockeying for position and the Current had several good chances before the break. In the 41st minute, Spirit defender Paige Metayer made a great defensive play by beating an attacker to a cross deep in the box and heading it out for a corner. Kansas City earned another corner just before the halftime whistle, but Washington was able to clear out the set piece play and get to the locker room even at zero.

Early in the second half, the Spirit had its best attacking chance of the night. In the 47th minute, forward Trinity Rodman made a run up the right side and fired a ball into the center of the box. After a deflection, midfielder Croix Bethune found herself all alone with an attempt near the penalty spot but had her shot blocked by a defender playing back toward goal.

Kansas City had its best attacking chance of the night just 14 minutes later when Debinha made a breakaway run toward the Spirit goal. After Debinha's initial shot was saved, forward Bia Zaneratto's rebound shot went by Kingsbury but was stopped by defender Tara McKeown in front of the goal.

In the 66th minute, Hershfelt was shown a second yellow card and disqualified from the match, The midfielder will have to sit out next week's match against Angel City FC.

Substitute Rosemonde Kouassi had another great attacking opportunity for the Spirit in the 79th minute when she possessed the ball outside the top of the box and fired a shot toward the corner of the goal. Current keeper Lorena was up to the task, making a diving save to preserve the deadlock.

The Spirit defense was able to lock down the Current attack over the final ten minutes of the match and six minutes of stoppage time, limiting attacking chances and running out the clock. With the scoreless draw, the Spirit became just the third team to shut out Kansas City this season after Seattle and Orlando.

With her first shutout against Kansas City, Spirit captain Aubrey Kingsbury also became the first goalkeeper in the league to record a regular season clean sheet against all 14 active NWSL clubs.

Up next, the Spirit will travel to Los Angeles for its match against Angel City FC on Thursday, September 18. Kicking off at 10:30 p.m. EDT, the match will broadcast on CBS Sports Network and stream on Monumental+.

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Venue: CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Weather: Partly cloudy, high-80s

Lineups:

KC: 23 - Lorena; 18 - Izzy Rodriguez; 27 - Kayla Sharples; 7 - Elizabeth Ball; 4 - Hailie Mace; 14 - Claire Hutton (11 - Rocky Rodriguez, 83'); 10 - Lo'eau LaBonta; 8 - Nichelle Prince (99 - Debinha, 46'); 9 - Bia Zaneratto; 21 - Ally Sentnor (13 - Haley Hopkins, 83'); 17 - Michelle Cooper (37 - Alex Pfeiffer, 89')

Unused Substitutes: 81 - Laurel Ivory; 5 - Ellie Wheeler; 19 - Mary Long; 22 - Bayley Feist; 24 - Gabby Robinson

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 14 - Gabby Carle; 9 - Tara McKeown; 24 - Esme Morgan; 26 - Paige Metayer (6 - Kate Wiesner, 64'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 7 - Croix Bethune (19 - Rosemonde Kouassi, 71'); 20 - Deborah Abiodun; 10 - Leicy Santos; 27 - Sofia Cantore (21 - Gift Monday, 71'); 2 - Trinity Rodman (16 - Courtney Brown, 90')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 5 - Narumi Miura; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 25 - Kysha Sylla

Stats Summary: KC / WAS

Shots: 11 / 8

Shots On Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 3 / 2

Fouls: 6 / 11

Offsides: 4 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Hal Hershfelt - 21' - Yellow Card

WAS - Hal Hershfelt - 66' - Red Card (Second Yellow)

WAS - Rosemonde Kouassi - 79' - Yellow Card







