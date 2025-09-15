Racing at Seattle Abandoned; an Update on Savannah DeMelo
Published on September 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Sunday's Racing Louisville FC game at Seattle Reign FC was been abandoned following a medical emergency involving Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo toward the end of the first half.
DeMelo, who received immediate on-field care from medical personnel, was stable and alert after the incident. She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
The remainder of the game will be rescheduled for a later date, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.
