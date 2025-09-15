Racing at Seattle Abandoned; an Update on Savannah DeMelo

Published on September 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC midfielder Savannah DeMelo

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC midfielder Savannah DeMelo(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

Sunday's Racing Louisville FC game at Seattle Reign FC was been abandoned following a medical emergency involving Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo toward the end of the first half.

DeMelo, who received immediate on-field care from medical personnel, was stable and alert after the incident. She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The remainder of the game will be rescheduled for a later date, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.