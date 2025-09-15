Chicago Stars FC Extends Undefeated Streak to Seven, Draws 1-1 with Portland Thorns FC

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC finished their hard-fought battle with Portland Thorns FC in a 1-1 draw at home tonight to go unbeaten for the team's seventh-consecutive match. The Chicago Stars began the match strong but gave up an early goal from the Portland Thorns' Olivia Moultrie in the 12th minute. Unphased, Chicago pressed on, and Ally Schlegel brought a wild ball in the air under control, tapping it to Bea Franklin, who found the comeback equalizer in the 45th minute. Despite many close opportunities from both sides in the second half, no one was able to find the go-ahead goal, leaving Chicago and Portland to split points. The match also featured a prematch celebration of Alyssa Naeher, who recently became the first NWSL goalkeeper to record 200 regular-season appearances. The Stars now hit the road, heading south to face off with the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium, September 19 at 7 p.m. CT.

Taking on Portland Thorns FC, Chicago returned to their familiar home at SeatGeek Stadium and started with the same lineup that took down the Orlando Pride the week prior. While the team hoped to use the momentum from the last match to spur them to a hot start this afternoon, it was Portland that got on the scoreboard first with a free kick goal from Olivia Moultrie. The Stars, however, didn't let that deter them from the fight. Multiple times the team found Jameese Joseph or Ludmila on runs behind the Portland defense that gave them excellent looks at goal, but one too many touches, or errant shots kept Chicago off the scoresheet. That is until the 45th minute. Chicago won a throw in from the left side that was taken by defender, Sam Staab. The defender got the ball back after the throw, showed off her own footwork abilities and sent in a cross that eventually found Ally Schlegel after a quick detour from a Portland player's head. The forward got a slight touch on the ball that caused it to fall to fellow Chicago Star, Bea Franklin, who turned with the momentum of the ball and touched it past Portland's keeper for the equalizer.

Perhaps fueled by the goal right before the half, Chicago came out of the locker room looking like a rejuvenated team. Jameese Joseph continued applying pressure on Portland's back line with her crafty footwork and ability to rocket off a shot at any moment, but the forward also made sure to track back on defense and regain possession for the Stars. On defense, the club was more tenacious, stepping to their mark and making sure they were left with little to no room to operate. This led the Stars to win six of the team's seven tackles in the second half and make five interceptions, all more than the Thorns. On the other side of the ball, Chicago had more shots from within the box than Portland (6 to 3) and better passing accuracy in the final third (68.4% to 64.8%). At the end, however, neither Chicago nor Portland could find the match-winning goal causing the two sides to share the points.

MATCH NOTES:

Midfielder Bea Franklin scored her second goal in consecutive matches, and her second on the season.

Chicago has now gone seven matches unbeaten

The Stars have not been shutout since June 21 in a loss to the Thorns

Defender Taylor Malham ranked in the top five Chicago Stars in completed passes (25), completed passes in the final third (5) and touches (48)

Next Match

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC, September 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 1 0 1

POR 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 45' Bea Franklin (Ally Schlegel)

POR: 12' Olivia Moultrie

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 67' Bea Franklin (Yellow Card)

POR: 45+6' Jessie Fleming (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Camryn Biegalski (82' Sam Cary Angel), Julia Grosso, Maitane (61' Manaka Hayashi), Bea Franklin, Ally Schlegel, Ludmila, Jameese Joseph (82' Nádia Gomes)

POR: Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes, Jayden Perry, Isabella Obaze (23' Sam Hiatt), Mallie McKenzie, Jessie Fleming (86' Mimi Alidou), Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie, Reilyn Turner, Pietra Tordin (86' Alexa Spaanstra), Julie Dufour (59' Hina Sugita)







