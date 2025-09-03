Portland Thorns Acquire Colombian International Forward Valerin Loboa Via Transfer from Deportivo Cali

Published on September 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Forward Valerin Loboa with the Colombia Women's National Team

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has acquired Colombian international forward Valerin Loboa for an undisclosed transfer fee from Colombia's Deportivo Cali. The 18-year-old joins Portland through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029. The signing was completed before the close of the 2025 NWSL summer transfer window.

Loboa arrives fresh off an impressive campaign with Colombia at the 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina, making an appearance in all six matches and scoring her first international goal with starts in the last three contests. By helping Colombia reach the Copa América final, Loboa's contributions also saw her country clinch qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

"Valerin's talent and potential was showcased in one of women's football's biggest stages and, in spite of interest from some of the best clubs in the world, we are pleased to see Valerin committed to come to the NWSL and become a Thorn," said President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos.

Loboa debuted professionally at 14 with her hometown club Deportivo Cali in 2022. She has since scored eight goals and assisted four in 35 total matches and helped Cali lift the 2024 Colombian Liga Femenina title.

The acquisition of an up-and-coming international young star like Loboa aligns with Portland's mission to build on its dominant history - the Thorns have a league-leading three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), and an NWSL Challenge Cup (2021) - by attracting talented players to build out its young core and establish a competitive foundation for future success.

The Thorns are back in action this weekend, hitting the road to face Racing Louisville FC on Friday, September 5. Kickoff on Prime Video is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

