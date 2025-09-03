Chicago Stars FC Name Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium the Club's Home for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League Season

Published on September 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC has named Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium the club's new home for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The club will play its Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff match at the stadium September 7 before moving to Evanston for the entire 2026 season.

"This move to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in 2026 marks a historic step for the club and a new era for the Chicago Stars," said Chicago Stars President, Karen Leetzow. "This is just one step in a series of changes, including the recent hiring of renowned head coach, Martin Sjogren, exciting international player acquisitions and other incredible initiatives that are soon to be announced and will set the club on a new trajectory. I invite fans from around the Chicagoland area to join us September 7 to get a preview of 2026 and to sign up for season ticket memberships next year to join us on this next great journey."

"I am happy to welcome the Chicago Stars to Evanston! The club's commitment to our community through their youth programming and their collaboration with our local businesses will serve as an inspiration for the next generation and create a strong connection between the club and our community," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium sits on the shore of Lake Michigan, offering unmatched views of Chicago's skyline; a picturesque backdrop and vibrant atmosphere for fans. The 12,000-seat stadium was built as the interim home for Northwestern football and offers an intimate viewing experience where fans can feel a part of the action from all sections throughout the stadium. Fans can easily access this one-of-a-kind stadium via multiple routes from public transportation, to biking up the lakefront path, to driving with easily accessible on-campus parking. With the stadium just a short walk from downtown Evanston, fans can take advantage of restaurants, entertainment or enjoy the lakefront before they arrive at the Stadium. In addition to area attractions, fans can also participate in activities within the Chicago Stars FC Fan Zone, presented by Jameson, prior to the match that will include games, music, food and beverages, to create a fun festival-like atmosphere for fans to enjoy prior to the match.

"What began as a temporary lakefront home for Northwestern football has quickly become a unique venue that has welcomed collegiate, professional and international competition - and the response from athletes and fans has been tremendous," said Combe Family Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Jackson. "Having the Chicago Stars choose Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as their home for the 2026 season is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the venue in a new way for our community. We are excited to grow our partnership with Chicago Stars FC and to continue welcoming athletes and fans to the lakefront."

With this move, the Chicago Stars look forward to joining the Evanston community with the positive support the club's received since announcing the September 7 match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The club has connected with community groups, advocates and constituents through community events like the Evanston Night Markets, the Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate and the 11th annual Unity Soccer Festival to introduce the club to the community and engage residents and businesses prior to its arrival. It's the club's hope to inspire the next generation through soccer, leadership development and by creating touch points with Stars athletes.

Noelle Schmitt, Chicago Stars director of community, said this regarding the club's participation in these events, "We wanted to establish a presence in Evanston, not just for our match there in September, but knowing we could make the city our home in 2026. We are looking to create genuine relationships with local businesses that we can grow over time and add value to the community through our platform."

Fans can secure their spot for the 2026 season and join the ever-increasing support of women's sports by placing a season-ticket deposit at starsnextchapter.com. Existing season ticket members will be automatically added to the list and receive priority seating options. Season Ticket Members will have access to enhanced member benefits, exclusive events, member discounts and special matchday access.

Tickets for the club's Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff match September 7 against the Orlando Pride are available at chicagostars.com/tickets.







