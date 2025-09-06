Portland Thorns Claim 2-1 Road Victory Against Racing Louisville FC
Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns secured three massive points with their 2-1 road victory against Racing Louisville, scoring a late-match winner to get themselves back in the win column and jumping up to fourth in the league standings.
Louisville started the match with some threatening opportunities on goal, but notable goal line saves from Portland's Mackenzie Arnold, Jayden Perry and Isabella Obaze kept things level. However, Louisville's Katie O'Kane ultimately gave the hosts the lead in the 21', putting the Thorns in a position to fight back for an equalizer.
It would not be too long after when the Thorns would find themselves on the scoreboard, with French forward Julie Dufour heading in a blocked shot to level it up, her second goal in back-to-back matches.
Despite Louisville's best efforts, the Thorns defense would hold out to head into halftime with things all squared up.
After the break, Mackenzie Arnold would once again come up huge by winning a 1v1 battle in the box to help the Thorns trigger the transition towards Louisville's box, with Turner drawing the foul in the box to win a penalty in favor. Portland captain Sam Coffey would step up to take the shot but would see her attempt blocked by Racing keeper Jordyn Bloomer.
For the remainder of the second half, both sides battled in search of the winner, and it would finally land Portland's way in the dying minutes when Jessie Fleming connected a shot off Mallie McKenzie's cross, with the ball going into the net off a deflection from Louisville defender Ellie Jean.
The Thorns held tight to that lead all the way through the end of the match and found themselves once again back in the win column, securing three more crucial points in Portland's push for the playoffs.
ATTENDANCE: 6,102
TEAM NOTES
With tonight's victory, the Thorns snapped its two-match losing streak and a three-match road winless streak.
Tonight's win was Portland's first in five contests against Louisville dating back to September 2023.
Portland recorded its first win in three matches at Lynn Family Stadium since July 2022. The Thorns now have a 3W-2L-0D record at Louisville in NWSL competition.
Forward Julie Dufour scored her second goal in as many matches, also registering her first Thorns start.
The own goal winner was the first to favor Portland this season and was the latest Portland game-winner in 2025. UP NEXT: The Thorns visit Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff on NWSL+ and Paramount+ is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT.
GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN
FIRST HALF
LOU - Katie O'Kane (Sarah Weber) 22': From a tight angle, Weber passed the ball through the six-yard box to find O'Kane who shot the ball into the back of the net.
POR - Julie Dufour 31': Following a blocked shot from Reilyn Turner, Dufour came in for the rebound header, with the ball ricocheting off the right post into the net.
SECOND HALF
POR - Ellie Jean (Own Goal) 90': Jessie Fleming would connect Mallie McKenzie's cross, and the shot would be deflected into the open net by Racing's Ellie Jean.
LINEUPS
Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes, Jayden Perry, Isabella Obaze, Kailtyn Torpey (Mallie McKenzie 64'), Sam Coffey-C, Olivia Moultrie, Jessie Fleming, Reilyn Turner (Hina Sugita 90+3'), Julie Dufour (Mimi Alidou 64'), Pietra Tordin (Daiane 87')
Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Sam Hiatt, Naomi Powell, Alexa Spaanstra, Deyna Castellanos
Racing Louisville (4-3-3): Jordyn Bloomer, Arin Wright-C, Ellie Jean, Courtney Petersen, Janine Sonis, Ary Borges, Katie O'Kane (Marisa DiGrande 70'), Savannah DeMelo, Ella Hase (Makenna Morris 78'), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber (Bethany Balcer 90+1')
Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Madison White, Angela Baron, Katie Scott, Avery Kalitta
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
POR: Julie Dufour (Yellow) 36', Jayden Perry (Yellow) 75', Mimi Alidou (Yellow) 89'
LOU: Savannah DeMelo (Yellow) 90+4'
MATCH STATS
POR | LOU
Goals: 2|1
Assists: 0|1
Possession: 53|47
Shots: 16|25
Shots on Target: 8|6
Saves: 11|2
Tackles: 17|17
Tackles Won: 11|11
Interceptions: 7|8
Fouls: 12|17
Offsides: 0|1
Corner Kicks: 2|11
