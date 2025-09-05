Racing's Bloomer, Flint Earn NWSL Monthly Honors

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The National Women's Soccer League has named Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer and midfielder Taylor Flint to its August Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime.

The league announced the selections Friday.

The honor is the first of Bloomer's career. The 27-year-old helped Racing to a 1-1-3 record in August while making 23 saves.

Her standout performances in the month included a historic outing on Aug. 9 at the Orlando Pride when she became the first player in NWSL history to save two penalty kicks in a single game. She also made a career-best eight saves in a 1-0 shutout of the San Diego Wave on Aug. 24.

For Flint, the honor is the second of her season after she earned Best XI honors in May. The 26-year-old scored once in August but made her biggest mark defensively with 16 tackles and 16 interceptions.

Overall this season, Flint leads the league in blocks (38), interceptions (56), aerial duels won (94) and aerial duel percentage (83.9%).

Their efforts have helped Racing to its best season yet. Louisville sits seventh in the league standings and is on pace to qualify for the the club's first-ever playoff berth.







