Ludmila and Sam Staab Named to National Women's Soccer League August Best XI
Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Two Chicago Stars, Ludmila and Sam Staab, earned National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) August Best XI of the Month honors, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced today.
Ludmila headlines the NWSL's August Best XI of the Month as Player of the Month. The Brazilian came out of the NWSL break in top form, wrapping up August scoring five goals from her six shots on target, despite accumulating just 0.99 expected goals off her attempts throughout the month. Ludmila played a crucial role on Chicago's attack in August, contributing at least one goal in three of the team's last five come-from-behind draws and recording the fastest hat trick in league history (10 minutes, 9 seconds).
While Ludmila antagonized defenses, Staab stopped offenses in their tracks throughout August. Playing every minute of the month's matches, Staab added four blocks, 24 clearances, 27 recoveries to her season statistics, ranking her seventh overall in the league in clearances (100) and ninth across the league in blocks (12). Staab also averaged an 81.81 percent passing accuracy in August, never recording a single-match passing percentage below 78 in that time.
Together, Ludmila and Staab were a dream duo for Chicago in August. The two exhibited an unstoppable connection August 22 specifically, coming together to put away two of Ludmila's three goals. After the Stars found themselves down 0-2, a heads-up pass from Staab found space between North Carolina Courage defenders and Ludmila received the pass before dancing around defenders and slotting the ball into the back of the net. Five minutes later, Staab gave fans déjà vu, sending another long ball to Ludmila, who outpaced North Carolina's defense again to put away the equalizer for Chicago. After the Courage netted a third, Ludmila grabbed a second match-tying goal to finish off the first 'perfect' hat trick in the NWSL and pull a point back for the Stars.
Fans can see Ludmila and Staab in action again this weekend when Chicago Stars FC takes over the North Shore for the club's Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff. The September 7 match will pit the Chicago Stars against the Orlando Pride at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. For more information and tickets visit chicagostars.com/tickets, or to place a Season Ticket Membership deposit, please visit starsnextchapter.com.
The full August NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, can be found below:
Goalkeepers: Jordyn Bloomer (LOU)
Defenders: Sofia Huerta (SEA), Izzy Rodriguez (KC), Kayla Sharples (KC), Sam Staab (CHI)
Midfielders: Kenza Dali (SD), Jess Fishlock (SEA), Taylor Flint (LOU)
Forwards: Temwa Chawinga (KC), Esther Gonzalez (GFC), Ludmila (CHI)
The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of August are based on performances during regular season matches.
