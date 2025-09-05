San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kenza Dali Named to NWSL Best XI for August
Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - The NWSL announced today that San Diego Wave FC midfielder Kenza Dali has been named to the Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for the month of August. The NWSL Best XI is determined by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent and includes 11 players across XX teams for the month of August.
Media assets of Dali can be found here. Dali has started in every match for the Wave this season (18) and scored her third goal of the year in the Club's 2-1 victory against Bay FC Dash on August 16. The goal was a beautiful connection between the French midfielder and Canadian international Adriana Leon when the two passed the ball across the box before Dali struck a perfectly placed first-time shot into the nearside upper corner.
Best XI, presented by Prime Video
GK: Jordyn Bloomer (LOU)
DEF: Sofia Huerta (SEA), Rodriguez (KC), Sharples (BAY), Staab (CHI)
MID: Dali (SD), Fishlock (SEA), Flint (LOU)
FOR: Chawinga (KC), González (GFC), Ludmila (CHI)
The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of August are based off performances during the NWSL regular season matches.
