Gotham FC's Esther González Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for August, Presented by Amazon Prime

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Esther González has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for August, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced Friday.

This is the third time this season González has been named to the league's Best XI of the Month, having first received the honor in April and again in June. She was an NWSL Second Best XI selection in 2024 and is a finalist for this year's Ballon d'Or Femenin after winning the Golden Boot at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro.

González currently leads the NWSL Golden Boot race with 12 goals, adding two to her tally in August with scores against the Houston Dash and Orlando Pride. The Spaniard now has 23 career regular season goals, closing in on Sam Kerr's club record of 28, and she is five goals off of Kerr's club record for goals in a single season (17).

With her latest goal against the Pride, González has scored 21 goals since the start of 2024, tied with Barbra Banda and trailing only Temwa Chawinga (31) league-wide. The goal was also her 10th in the first half this season, making her the third player in NWSL history to reach double-digit first-half goals in a single season, joining Sam Kerr (12) and Lynn Biyendolo (10). The 32-year-old now has 25 career goals across all NWSL competitions with Gotham FC.

González and Gotham FC will return to action on Sept. 7, when the club resumes NWSL play at home against Angel City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.







