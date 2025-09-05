NC Courage Sign Forward Heather MacNab Through End of 2025 Season

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage forward Heather MacNab

(North Carolina Courage) North Carolina Courage forward Heather MacNab(North Carolina Courage)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and forward Heather MacNab have agreed to a fully guaranteed contract through the end of the 2025 NWSL season. MacNab will be available for roster selection this weekend.

"North Carolina has become my home, and these girls immediately became my family. I'm so grateful to continue my journey with them," MacNab said.

The former Princeton standout joined the Courage in preseason as a non-roster invitee before earning a short-term injury replacement contract in March. MacNab stayed with the team as a training player after that contract expired and has now secured a fully guaranteed deal for the remainder of the season.

"Heather has been a consummate professional and outstanding teammate throughout this season. It's never easy to fill the role we've asked of her, but she's come in every day with the right mindset and attitude. She's improved over the course of the year, and helped her teammates get better as well. She's so deserving of this opportunity, and we are pleased to afford it to her," said Courage Chief Soccer Office and Sporting Director Ceri Bowley.

A four-year member of the Princeton Tigers, MacNab played 72 games and made 50 starts. She played at least 17 games in each of her four seasons, totaling 3,972 minutes from 2021 through 2024. She finished her career with 13 goals and 24 assists, taking 40 shots on goal and converting all four of her penalty attempts.

The Indianapolis native was a second-team United Soccer Coaches all-region selection as a senior in 2024, as well as second-team All-ECAC and first-team All-Ivy. She was also an honorable mention All-Ivy performer in 2022 as a sophomore.

The Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park this Saturday, September 6, to face the Utah Royals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast on ION. Tickets are available here.

Transaction:  North Carolina Courage sign free agent Heather MacNab to fully guaranteed contract through the end of the 2025 season.

Name:  Heather MacNab

Position:  Forward

Height:  5-10

Date of Birth (Age):  October 9, 2001 (23)

Hometown:  Indianapolis, Ind.

Citizenship:  United States

Last Club:  Princeton

Jersey #: 28

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.