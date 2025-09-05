Bay FC and Pacific House Gin Team up to Launch Exclusive Bay FC Poppy Edition Gin at September 6th Match

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC, in partnership with Bay Area-based Pacific House Gin, today announced the launch of Bay FC Poppy, a limited-edition gin release inspired by the club's commitment to the region and California's state flower. The spirit will be featured in the "Pacific Poppy" cocktail at all Bay FC home matches starting this Saturday, September 6 at 7 pm PT, against the Kansas City Current, available for fans 21 and older to sample and purchase at various concession locations across PayPal Park. This specialty gin bottle, which features an exclusive iron-on patch, can be purchased online at www.pacifichousegin.com.

Founded on Treasure Island-the future home of Bay FC's state-of-the-art sports performance center, which will open in 2027-Bay FC Poppy embodies the Bay Area through a blend of fresh coastal botanicals. The gin will be available for tasting and purchase on Treasure Island at the Gold Bar Distillery. This partnership reflects Treasure Island's ongoing transformation into a thriving neighborhood where innovation, culture, community, and sport come together to shape a vibrant future.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bay FC, a team that embodies the pride and passion of the Bay Area," said Sam Thumm, Director of Marketing at Pacific House Gin. "Together, we've created a one-of-a-kind product that celebrates our shared local roots and showcases the dynamic spirit of Northern California."

The golden-orange and blue accents of the bottle reflect Bay FC's branding and symbolize the California poppy, making it a bold tribute to the region's identity. Infused with the essence of the Bay Area, this gin is crafted to celebrate the dynamic energy and rich history of Northern California. Every bottle comes with an exclusive Bay FC iron-on patch-perfect for personalizing jerseys, scarves, or hats. Designed specifically for cocktails, Bay FC Poppy highlights a new signature cocktail-the Pacific Poppy-for fans and customers to enjoy.

