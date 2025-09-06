Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash
Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (8-4-6, 30 points) are set to host the Houston Dash (5-5-8, 20 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5. Kick off will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN. Tickets for the match are available for purchase here.
San Diego last faced Houston this season on June 13 when the Wave earned a 3-2 win and extended their advantage in the series to 5-1-1 in the NWSL regular season. Kenza Dali found the opening goal for San Diego in the 17th minute by striking a first-time shot to the upper corner. The Wave doubled the lead after Hanna Lundkvist forced a turnover by the Dash defense and played a pass in to Adriana Leon who finished the chance to become the 11th player in league history to score in her 100th appearance. The third and final goal for San Diego was secured when Delphine Cascarino played a perfect cross into former Wave midfielder María Sánchez who headed into the back of the net. Houston responded with two second-half goals from Bárbara Olivieri and Yazmeen Ryan.
Last Time Out
San Diego is coming off a scoreless draw against the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field on August 29. The Wave controlled 64% possession and had multiple second-half chances, but were unable to find a breakthrough. There were multiple player milestones throughout the night with Kristen McNabb making her 150th NWSL appearance and Makenzy Robbe and Laurina Fazer earning their first starts of the year. With the result, San Diego extended its unbeaten road streak to seven matches, a new Club record.
Houston earned a 1-1 draw in their last match against Racing Louisville with each team scoring late goals into the second half. Taylor Flint opened the scoring when the 6'1" midfielder connected with a Louisville corner kick to head the ball into the net in the 71st minute. The Dash pulled one back in stoppage time when Evelina Duljan came off the bench to score the equalizing goal by taking the Racing defense on inside the box and slotting a shot to the far post.
Players to Watch
San Diego midfielder Kenza Dali has had a standout first season in the NWSL this year and was recognized by the league on Friday by earning a spot in the Best XI for August. The French midfielder has started in every match for the Wave this season (18) and scored her third goal of the year in the Club's last victory against Bay FC Dash on August 16.
Houston has been led by Avery Patterson, Graham, and Kiki van Zanten. Patterson and Graham are the Club's joint top scorers with three goals, followed by van Zanten with two. The three have helped the Dash collect nine points over its last five games (W2 D3 L0) and become the first team since 2022 to go behind in three straight regular-season matches and come back to avoid defeat in all of them.
How to Watch
San Diego Wave FC and Houston Dash will kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN and tickets for the match are available for purchase.
