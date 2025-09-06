Bay Welcome League Leading Kansas City Current to PayPal Park

Published on September 5, 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC returns home Saturday, kicking off a stretch of three home matches in four weeks through the end of September. First-place Kansas City Current makes its only scheduled visit to the Bay Area this season, a week after becoming the first team this season to secure a playoff berth. Coverage on ION begins with the network's pre-match show hosted by Kylen Mills and Sebastian Salazer, followed by kickoff with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli at 7 p.m. PT.

It'll be a tough test for Bay FC as the club aims to turn around a challenging few weeks against the league's top team. Bay FC continues to generate opportunities at an impressive clip, although the results haven't gone their way. Kansas City is in strong form on all fronts and has eyes on the NWSL shield with the gap it has put between itself and the other playoff contenders through 18 weeks of play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC defender Sydney Collins: After being acquired from North Carolina Courage August 22, Collins made her club debut last week at Angel City, coming on as a halftime substitute. She could get her first start with the club this week, which would mark her first starting nod since her rookie season in 2023. Further, this weekend marks Collins' first opportunity to take the field in the Bay Area since wrapping up her college career locally at Cal.

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga: The Malawian sits just one score back of the Golden Boot entering this week and has scored in all but three matches since May 11. She earned a spot on the league's Team of the Month for August, netting three goals in five games.

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR

Despite a slate of tough results in recent weeks Bay FC has still performed well, and in fact, has been potentially the league's most dangerous team in the build-up. Since a 2-0 win over Angel City May the club has recorded a 19.21 expected goals rating and 30 big chances created, each the top mark in the league. They sit just a few tallies behind the league leaders in shots on target, showcasing the quality of chances week in and week out. Every match played in that span has been a draw or decided by a one goal margin.

FACING A FORMER CLUB

Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and midfielder Kiki Pickett trace their pro careers through this week's foe. Silkowitz was originally drafted by the Current in 2023 but never appeared for the club before a midseason trade to Bay FC in 2025. Pickett began her pro career in Kansas City in 2021, appearing in 16 games.

FAREWELL TO A FAN FAVORITE

Bay FC bid farewell to a member of its inaugural roster Tuesday, announcing the transfer of forward Asisat Oshoala to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Oshoala departs as Bay FC's all-time leading goal scorer with eight tallies in the club's inaugural season, and with 38 appearances and over 2,400 minutes logged for the club across all competitions. She scored the first goal in club history in the club's first match March 17, 2024 at Angel City FC, as well as the first playoff goal in club history with a late go-ahead score in the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals at Washington.

OPPONENT REPORT

Kansas City became the first team to clinch a playoff berth last week, doing so with eight weeks remaining in the regular season. The club enters this week's match on a run of 11 matches unbeaten, with its only blemish in that span being a scoreless draw to Orlando two weeks ago. More impressive is the club's defensive form. The Current haven't conceded a goal since June 14 vs. Louisville, a run of 542 minutes. Its six straight clean sheets since represent the top mark in league history.

Last week vs. North Carolina Courage, the club took a 2-0 victory, breaking the deadlock in the 31st minute with a score from defender Izzy Rodriguez. Captain Lo'eau LaBonta converted from the penalty spot ten minutes later, helping earn her a Player of the Week nomination, and the scoreline would hold until the final whistle at CPKC Stadium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY v KC

Bay FC and Kansas City last met May 11 at CPKC Stadium. The hosts netted three first-half scores to take an early advantage, before Bay FC answered shortly after the halftime break. Kansas City has taken all three previous meetings between the two sides, scoring ten goals to Bay FC's three head-to-head.

Bay FC last hosted the Current at PayPal Park in October of last season. A strong defensive showing limited the Midwest side's opportunities, but individual excellence by Chawinga ahead of halftime resulted in the game's lone score and a 1-0 scoreline favoring the visitors following the final whistle.

INSPIRED BY THE STATE FLOWER

Saturday's match marks the introduction of a pair of special items for fans at PayPal Park. Announced on Friday, Bay FC and Pacific House Gin have teamed up to create Bay FC Poppy, a limited-edition release inspired by the club's commitment to the region and California's state flower. The spirit will be featured in the "Pacific Poppy" cocktail at all remaining Bay FC matches this season and available for fans 21 and older to sample and purchase at various concession locations across the stadium.

Also launching at this weekend's match, the Poppy 2.0 merchandise collection will be available for purchase throughout PayPal Park. The refresh of the popular 2024 line remains inspired by the bold and fierce color that defines the club, and the beautiful and resilient flowers that covers the California landscape.







