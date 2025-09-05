Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Jess Fishlock and Defender Sofia Huerta Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jess Fishlock and defender Sofia Huerta have been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, in recognition of their outstanding contributions throughout August. This marks the ninth Best XI of the Month honor for Fishlock and the eighth for Huerta in their NWSL careers.

Fishlock tallied her 46th career NWSL goal and 30th career NWSL assist during the month, recording three goals and one assist while logging 291 minutes across five matches. The Welsh international's efforts helped Seattle secure six points and climb to fifth place in the league standings.

On August 24, Huerta became the NWSL's all-time leader in assists with her 32nd career assist against the Houston Dash. She also earned NWSL Assist of the Week for the record-breaking play. In just her first month back since returning from loan with Olympique Lyonnais, Huerta has been an anchor on the backline, playing every minute of all five games in August to help the team earn two shutouts and secure points in four matches.

Fishlock and Huerta are among just four players in league history to record at least 30 goals and 30 assists in regular-season play, underscoring their long-standing impact in the NWSL.

Reign FC looks to extend its three-game unbeaten streak on the road against the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Sunday, September 7 (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).







