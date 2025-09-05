Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Utah Royals
Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are back at home this weekend, hosting the Utah Royals on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION and tickets are available here.
Prior to Saturday's match, the Courage will honor Meredith Speck for 100 NWSL regular season appearances. The midfielder, who has been with the Courage since the team moved to North Carolina from New York, achieved the milestone against Chicago on August 22.
The Courage enter the weekend in 10th in the NWSL standings with a 5W-7L-6D record and 21 points, while the Royals sit 14th with a 2-11-5 record and 11 points. The Courage are currently three points back of eighth-place Gotham in the final playoff spot with eight games to go.
The Royals traded former first-overall draft pick Ally Sentnor to Kansas City early in August, but reloaded their attack with the recently announced Slovenian forward Lara Prašnikar. Prašnikar, the first Slovenian to sign in the NWSL, scored 44 goals in 122 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt between 2020 and 2024.
While Sentnor was the creative engine in the attack, Brecken Mozingo and former Courage forward Bianca St-Georges, lead the goalscoring with three each. Japanese international Mina Tanaka is also an attacking threat, with two goals on the season.
Payton Linnehan made her Courage debut during the Courage's match at Kansas City this past weekend, subbing into the match in the 83'. The Courage acquired the former first-round pick via trade from the Portland Thorns.
The Courage also added to the forward line this week with former Princeton Tiger Heather MacNab. The forward has trained with the Courage throughout the season after starting the year as a non-roster invitee and signing a short-term contract early in the season.
The Courage won the first meeting with the Royals this season, 2-0, in May. Ashley Sanchez opened the scoring in that match, finding the back of the net in Utah in back-to-back seasons, before a Royals own goal secured the win. Sanchez scored her first goal in a Courage jersey in Utah in 2024. The Courage have a 4-2-3 all-time record against the Royals in NWSL regular season play.
The Details
What they'll wear:
Courage - Field: Pink/Pink/Pink | GK: Lavender
Royals - Field: Blue/Blue/Blue | GK: Green
2025 Records:
Courage - 5W-7L-6D (10th, 21 points)
Royals - 2W-11L-5D (14th, 11 points)
Courage vs. Royals (Regular Season): 4W-2L-3D
Last time out:
Courage - 2-0 Loss, at Kansas City Current
Royals - 2-1 Win, at Portland Thorns
Up next:
The Courage remain at home to take on Angel City in a primetime matchup on CBS. The match is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 5, 2025
- URFC Wraps up 3-Game Road Stint with Visit to North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit to Host Seattle in Kicking Women's Cancer Match, Presented by Inova - Washington Spirit
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Utah Royals - North Carolina Courage
- NC Courage Sign Forward Heather MacNab Through End of 2025 Season - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kenza Dali Named to NWSL Best XI for August - San Diego Wave FC
- Trio Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime, for August - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC and Pacific House Gin Team up to Launch Exclusive Bay FC Poppy Edition Gin at September 6th Match - Bay FC
- Racing's Bloomer, Flint Earn NWSL Monthly Honors - Racing Louisville FC
- Ludmila and Sam Staab Named to National Women's Soccer League August Best XI - Chicago Stars FC
- Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Jess Fishlock and Defender Sofia Huerta Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC's Esther González Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for August, Presented by Amazon Prime - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Angel City Football Club Signs Defender Gisele Thompson to New Contract Through 2029 - Angel City FC
- Inside the Royals' Newest Duo: Claudia Zornoza and Aria Nagai - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Loans Midfielder Ji So-Yun to Birmingham City - Seattle Reign FC
- Alyssa Thompson to be Transferred from Angel City Football Club to Chelsea FC Women - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Utah Royals
- NC Courage Sign Forward Heather MacNab Through End of 2025 Season
- Courage fall to league-leading Kansas City
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Kansas City Current
- NC Courage Acquire Forward Payton Linnehan from Portland Thorns