URFC Wraps up 3-Game Road Stint with Visit to North Carolina Courage
Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (2-11-5, 11 pts, 14th NWSL) continues a three-week road stretch with a matchup against the North Carolina Courage (5-7-6, 21 pts, 10th NWSL) on Saturday, September 6 at 5:30 p.m. MT at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Utah walked away with all three points on the road after defeating Portland Thorns FC 2-1 at Providence Park. The result marks the Royals' first away win of the 2025 season. The victory was highlighted by Paige Monaghan's first goal of the year, after spending much of the first half of the season sidelined due to injury. The game-winning goal came from teenager KK Ream, who made history with her first professional goal, becoming the youngest player ever to score in the NWSL. Mandy McGlynn also delivered a standout performance, recording a personal-best 11 saves-just one short of the NWSL single-game record.
Utah and North Carolina split their 2024 season series, with each side earning one win. The first meeting ended in a 2-1 victory for Utah on March 22 in Sandy, highlighted by Kate Del Fava scoring the Club's first goal since rejoining the NWSL. The return fixture on May 17 saw the Royals fall 1-0 on the road.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
WATCH LIVE on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Lloyden:: Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage | First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park | 7:30 p.m. MT
OR
LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:00 p.m. MT
North Carolina Courage enters the match in 10th place on the NWSL table. The club is winless in its last five outings, with two losses and three draws. Most recently, North Carolina fell 2-0 on the road to Kansas City. Prior to that, the Courage recorded draws against Chicago and Portland, suffered a road loss to Houston, and earned a draw away at San Diego. The team is also navigating a period of transition following a recent coaching change, having parted ways with former Head Coach Sean Nahas.
Following Saturday night's match, Utah Royals FC returns home on September 14 to host the Houston Dash, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.
