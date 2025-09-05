Alyssa Thompson to be Transferred from Angel City Football Club to Chelsea FC Women

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has completed a transfer of forward Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea FC Women in one of the highest transactions in global women's soccer. The outgoing transfer fee paid for Alyssa sets a new record for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She was drafted to ACFC as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NWSL Draft and was the first high schooler to be drafted in the NWSL.

Angel City said of the transfer, "We thank Alyssa for her contributions to Angel City and are grateful for the mark she has left on our team and the city of Los Angeles. While we respect her decision to leave, Angel City's focus remains firmly on building a championship-winning club. Under the leadership of our head coach Alex Straus, we are committed to our current roster, investing in our future, and showing up for our incredible supporters and community."

During her tenure with ACFC, Thompson made 62 regular season appearances, scoring 15 goals with 11 assists. She made her first appearance with the US Women's National Team in 2022 against England and has 22 total caps with three goals. Born in Studio City, Calif., Thompson was joined at ACFC by sister Gisele in 2024 and they scored the first-ever sister-to-sister goal in NWSL history against Washington Spirit in May of this year.







