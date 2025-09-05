Washington Spirit to Host Seattle in Kicking Women's Cancer Match, Presented by Inova

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







The Washington Spirit will conclude its three-match homestand at Audi Field with the team's annual Kicking Women's Cancer match, presented by Inova, this Sunday when it hosts Seattle Reign FC. After earning a point in last weekend's Pride match against Chicago, the Spirit remains in second place on the NWSL table with eight matches to go.

Sunday's match will be the Spirit's annual celebration of those who have fought and continue to fight cancer. With the help of club partner Inova, Sunday's activations will center around honoring the strength and bravery of these people.

This weekend, the Spirit continues to offer a special ticket discount for Military, Government and First Responders. Fans from these groups can enjoy tickets starting at $24 by verifying their status, this offer is available here. Students can also get tickets starting at $21 here. Teachers are able to get discounted tickets starting at $24 here.

Several new ticketing offers that made their debut last month will continue to be offered for Sunday's match as well. The Me + 3 offer allows fans to purchase four tickets for the price of three by selecting "Me + 3" on Ticketmaster. Additionally, new fans can take advantage of the Spirit's "First Match on Us" offer, available here. Experience "Rowdy Audi" and everything a matchday at Audi Field has to offer for free! This is your invitation to a Washington Spirit game on us. More details on ticketing promotions can be found here. Regular single match tickets are still available here.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans will be able to gather at Sandlot Bar outside the gates at the Spirit Tailgate while DJ MIM delivers the soundtrack of the afternoon. Also outside the gates, presenting partner of Kicking Women's Cancer, Inova, will have a branded bus parked outside Gate A on First Street NW and feature fan giveaways.

Inside Audi Field

As fans enter the stadium, they will receive a special giveaway from the team: cancer ribbons to celebrate and honor those who have fought and who are fighting cancer in recognition of the Kicking Women's Cancer theme. On the Spirit Stage before the match, Tyler Goldstein Trio will perform their signature blend of pop, funk and rock music for fans to enjoy on the concourse. Also on the concourse, an honor board will be set up in Spiritville for fans to write the names of loved ones who have battled or are battling cancer in recognition of their fight and bravery.

Throughout Spiritville, fan-favorite activations will be back in full force. Fans of all ages can enjoy stations set up for face-painting, poster-making, hair-braiding and more. There will also be several Pride photo activations, temporary tattoos available and various yard games set up around the east concourse. Additionally, younger Spirit fans will be able to utilize the soft play area.

Before Kickoff

On the pitch before the match kicks off, breast cancer survivor Rachel Burns will perform the National Anthem accompanied by the Metropolitan Police Department color guard. ASL interpretation of the anthem will be performed by Liza Offreda.

The Spirit will also recognize a local cancer survivor and her care team from Inova's Schar Cancer Center as the match's honorary captain before kickoff.

Halftime

At the break, the soccer action will continue. Throughout halftime, players from both Arlington Soccer and Mount Pleasant Soccer Club will compete in two seven-on-seven matches on the pitch.

Tickets Still Available

Seats for Sunday's Pride match are going fast. Spirit fans can buy available tickets here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at (202) 536-5999.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience. For more information on Audi Field's bag policy, please click here.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.