Angel City Football Club Signs Defender Gisele Thompson to New Contract Through 2029

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has signed star defender Gisele Thompson to a new contract through 2029. Thompson joined the club in 2024 four days before her 18th birthday.

"I love LA and signing this new contract makes sense for me and my career," said Thompson. "Everyone at Angel City has been so supportive of me since I joined the club. My teammates are like family, the coaches and staff have my back, the fans are incredible. I love being able to play in front of my friends and family and I am excited that I am staying. I will do everything I can to bring championships to this city."

"We are thrilled that Gisele will be home in Los Angeles through 2029," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "At age 19, she is already one of the most exciting players in the world. We will continue to support her as she develops as a pro and elevates her game under the guidance of Alex Straus. She is making a significant impact on the club and we look forward to many more years with her as part of the Angel City family."

Thompson has made 29 total appearances for ACFC since joining the club (15 in 2024 and 14 this season). She currently leads the club with four assists on the year. Thompson scored her first professional goal on May 2, 2025 with an assist from Alyssa Thompson, the first sister-to-sister goal in league history. She has four caps with the senior US Women's National Team including 90 minutes in a friendly against Colombia in April of this year.







