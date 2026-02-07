Angel City FC Hosts the Kansas City Current in Friendly Match

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) hosted the Kansas City Current at the club's state-of-the-art performance center in Thousand Oaks, Calif. in the club's first closed-door friendly match against an NWSL opponent of the 2026 preseason.

Starting lineups, subs and scores from the match were not made public. Photo assets from the match can be found above, along with quotes from ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus and defender Gisele Thompson.

ALEX STRAUS, ACFC Head Coach

Overall thoughts on the match:

"I thought it was really, really good for the first friendly game of the season and it was against arguably the best team of the league last year.

"We saw a lot of things that we've been working on. The young players did a really good job and worked well with the leaders."

On seeing new faces on the pitch:

"That was an exciting part of the day. Taylor Suarez for instance, who has been good in practice, has potential for a fun relationship with Gisele on the pitch."

On what he learned from the match:

"This was the first time we could test what we have been working on so hard in preseason. That is why we do these training games. To test it and see how we are implementing what we are doing here, make adjustments and get it right. We are doing a lot of good things."

GISELE THOMPSON, ACFC Defender:

Overall thoughts on the match:

"I thought it was good. I think the connections were strong. We worked really hard during practice and our hard work has come together. Obviously we can always finish more chances, but we got into the areas really well and for preseason it is a good start."

What they are doing well and can continue to improve on:

"We have done well with our build out and our press from goal kicks and continuing the press. We are good at switching the field as well. I think we are also good at finding wide areas, going one-v-one, and finding the crosses.

"I think obviously from last year to this year, we can work on finishing our chances, but I think that comes with consistency."

On hosting Kansas City at the ACFC Performance Center:

"I love to show off what we have here. Our training facility is amazing. Being able to show them our field, our gym, our home. It feels like this is a continuation of the growth of women's soccer."







