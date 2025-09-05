Seattle Reign FC Loans Midfielder Ji So-Yun to Birmingham City

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that midfielder Ji So-Yun has been loaned to Birmingham City of the Barclays Women's Super League 2 through the end of 2025 for an agreed upon fee.

"We have great respect for Ji and the impact she's made at our club as a veteran of our sport," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "This move reflects her desire to play consistent minutes in a competitive environment, and we're confident she will continue to showcase her quality at Birmingham City."

Ji transferred from Suwon FC and signed with Reign FC ahead of the 2024 campaign and has since made 31 starts in 39 appearances, tallying five goals and five assists. She has contributed two goals and two assists in 13 appearances (nine starts) this season. In her debut year in Seattle, the 34-year-old led the club with six combined goals and assists and 32 shots after appearing in all 26 matches.

At the international level, Ji has earned 169 caps and scored 74 goals for Korea Republic, making her the nation's all-time leading scorer. She has been named the Korean Football Association Female Player of the Year a record eight times, most recently in 2024.

The South Korean international is contracted with Reign FC through the 2025 season.







