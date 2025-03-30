Reign FC Travels to Los Angeles for Sunday Night Match against Angel City FC

March 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES, CA - Seattle Reign FC wraps up its two-game road stretch this Sunday, March 30 with a visit to BMO Stadium to take on Angel City FC (5:00 p.m. PT/ CBSSN).

Reign FC heads into the matchup riding the momentum of a 2-1 road win over the North Carolina Courage. Jess Fishlock opened the scoring in her milestone 200th NWSL appearance, while 18-year-old Jordyn Bugg netted the game-winner - a long-range strike that earned NWSL Goal of the Week honors.

Angel City returns home after a 1-1 draw against the Portland Thorns at Providence Park. Kennedy Fuller gave LA an early lead with a composed finish, while Angelina Anderson made several key saves late in the match to help preserve the result and earn a point on the road.

Seattle holds an 8-2-1 record against Angel City FC across all NWSL competitions, outscoring the California side 20-10 since their first meeting in 2022.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: CBSSN

