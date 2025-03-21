Reign FC Travels to North Carolina for First Road Match of 2025 Season
March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - Seattle Reign FC hits the road for the first time of the 2025 NWSL season, visiting the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. PT.
The two sides have met a total of 18 times since North Carolina joined the league in 2017. Since 2022, Reign FC has gone 3-2-1 against the Courage, most recently winning 1-0 at Lumen Field in August 2024. Forward Emeri Adames, who scored the game-tying goal against Gotham FC last weekend, forced the game-winning goal deep into stoppage time to seal the storybook ending for the Reign.
Both teams tied 1-1 in their season-openers last Saturday. Reign FC hosted Gotham at Lumen Field and conceded a goal in the 47th minute before Adames found the equalizer in the 71st minute. On the opposite side of the country, the Courage traveled to Louisville, opening the season on the road. In a match that saw kickoff delayed due to weather, North Carolina also climbed back from a one-goal deficit.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: NWSL+
