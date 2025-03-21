Washington Spirit Faces Kansas City Current in Home Opener

March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will begin its highly-anticipated 2025 home campaign against the Kansas City Current on Saturday night at Audi Field. Airing on ION, the match will kick off under the lights at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The Spirit enters Saturday's match fresh off a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash in the season opener last week and a Challenge Cup victory over the Orlando Pride earlier in the month.

Against Houston, Washington jumped to an early lead as second-year pro Makenna Morris scored off a rebound from Casey Krueger's shot. Dating back to last October, Morris has now scored four goals over her last four regular season appearances.

Just 17 minutes after Morris opened the scoring, the Spirit doubled its lead. When a shot from Chloe Ricketts, making her third career regular season start, nearly bounced over the goal line, forward Ashley Hatch was ready to bury it past Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell. With this goal, Hatch (54) broke her tie with Seattle Reign's Lynn Biyendolo (53) for most regular season goals in the league since Hatch was drafted in 2017. In the second half, the Spirit defense held off a high-energy Houston to secure the 2-1 win.

While the Spirit entered this season missing key pieces from its 2024 roster due to injury, the team's off-season signees are already making a large impact: Both Narumi Miura and Rebeca Bernal scored in the penalty kick shootout of the Challenge Cup and played the full 90 minutes against Houston last week.

The Opponent

After Kansas City failed to reach the playoffs in 2023, the club hired Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski, signed forward Temwa Chawinga and opened CPKC Stadium before the start of last season. Andonovski led the team to a club-record 16 regular season wins and a Summer Cup title in 2024, while Chawinga rocketed to stardom scoring a league-record 20 goals in the regular season and becoming the first NWSL player to score against every club in a single season. For her efforts, Chawinga was voted the league's Most Valuable Player in addition to winning the Golden Boot.

In the Current's 2025 season opener last week, Chawinga picked up where she left off, scoring in the first four minutes. Kansas City added two more goals in the first half from Michelle Cooper and Debinha to secure the 3-1 victory.

Bolstered by Rookie of the Year finalist Claire Hutton and veteran Lo'eau LaBonta, Kansas City's midfield will face a short-handed Washington side that will be without Andi Sullivan (SEI) and may miss Hal Hershfelt, Courtney Brown and Heather Stainbrook.

All-Time Series History

Since the Kansas City Current joined the league in 2021, the Spirit owns a 5-3-0 advantage in the regular season with both sides scoring 13 goals apiece. Washington and Kansas City split their two meetings last season, with each team winning at home by three goals.

In its four home matches against Kansas City, Washington has held its opponent to just one goal per match and won three times. Since moving to Audi Field full time in 2023, the Spirit has become a force at home. Last season, the Spirit won ten regular season matches at home and added two more victories in sold-out home playoff matches. The Spirit has not lost a home match since June of last year.

After Saturday's match, the Spirit and the Current won't meet again for another six months when Kansas City hosts Washington at CPKC Stadium on Friday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

