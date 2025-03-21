Racing Activates Pikkujämsä, Signs Rookie Midfielder Kalitta
March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville has activated defender Elli Pikkujämsä from the season-ending injury list and signed former University of Michigan midfielder Avery Kalitta as a short-term injury replacement player ahead of the team's game Saturday at Bay FC.
Both players traveled with Racing Louisville to California and are eligible for selection ahead of kickoff at 10 p.m. at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.
Pikkujämsä suffered a torn patellar tendon in her left knee last March in a game against the Portland Thorns. She underwent successful surgery in April of 2024 and has continued her rehabilitation process ever since with the medical teams at UofL Health and Racing Louisville.
The 25-year-old Finnish international appeared in 21 regular season games for Louisville in 2023 and 2024, scoring once.
Kalitta spent time with Racing as a non-roster invitee in preseason. A 21-year-old midfielder, Kalitta played 78 career games at Michigan, starting 63 times - including each of the final 60 games of her career. The Saline, Michigan native scored one career goal and registered three assists during her time in maize and blue. Kalitta was named All-Big Ten third team in 2023 and the All-Big Ten freshman team in 2021.
"We are so thrilled that Elli is making her return from injury. She's been working so hard in her recovery and we're excited to have her back," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "Avery has been incredibly positive both on and off the pitch. She's earned this opportunity."
Fans can tune into Saturday's game on ION and Talk Radio 1080 AM, or online at talkradio1080.iheart.com.
Racing Louisville's 2025 Roster
Goalkeepers: Maddy Anderson, Jordyn Bloomer, Katie Lund, Olivia Sekany (SEI), Madison White (LOAN)
Defenders: Ángela Barón, Allie George, Ella Hase, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Elli Pikkujämsä (INTL), Arin Wright
Midfielders: Jordan Baggett, Ary Borges (INTL), Savannah DeMelo, Marisa DiGrande, Kayla Fischer, Taylor Flint, Avery Kalitta, Katie O'Kane, Maddie Pokorny
Forwards: Bethany Balcer, Elexa Bahr (LOAN), Milly Clegg (LOAN), Janine Sonis, Uchenna Kanu (INTL), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Kirsten Wright (SEI)
INTL: International slot player
LOAN: On loan with another club
SEI: Season-ending injury list
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2025
- Reign FC Travels to North Carolina for First Road Match of 2025 Season - Seattle Reign FC
- Kansas City Current Battle Washington Spirit in First Road Test of 2025 Regular Season - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Welcomes Racing Louisville FC to PayPal Park in 2025 Home Opener - Bay FC
- Racing Activates Pikkujämsä, Signs Rookie Midfielder Kalitta - Racing Louisville FC
- Utah Royals FC Heads to San Diego for First Road Trip of 2025 - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit Faces Kansas City Current in Home Opener - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Travel to Chicago for First Road Match of the Season - Houston Dash
- Courage Sign Forward Heather MacNab to Short-Term Contract - North Carolina Courage
- Racing, Heine Brothers Coffee Partner on Blend Supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville - Racing Louisville FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Heads West to Face Bay FC - Racing Louisville FC
- How to Watch: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit and CVS Health Announce Expanded Multi-Year Partnership - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Activates Pikkujämsä, Signs Rookie Midfielder Kalitta
- Racing, Heine Brothers Coffee Partner on Blend Supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville
- What to Watch for as Racing Heads West to Face Bay FC
- LouCity, Racing Reveal My Morning Jacket Apparel Collaboration by Official League
- Racing Displays Growth in Hard-Fought Draw to Open 2025 Season