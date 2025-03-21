Racing Activates Pikkujämsä, Signs Rookie Midfielder Kalitta

March 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville has activated defender Elli Pikkujämsä from the season-ending injury list and signed former University of Michigan midfielder Avery Kalitta as a short-term injury replacement player ahead of the team's game Saturday at Bay FC.

Both players traveled with Racing Louisville to California and are eligible for selection ahead of kickoff at 10 p.m. at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Pikkujämsä suffered a torn patellar tendon in her left knee last March in a game against the Portland Thorns. She underwent successful surgery in April of 2024 and has continued her rehabilitation process ever since with the medical teams at UofL Health and Racing Louisville.

The 25-year-old Finnish international appeared in 21 regular season games for Louisville in 2023 and 2024, scoring once.

Kalitta spent time with Racing as a non-roster invitee in preseason. A 21-year-old midfielder, Kalitta played 78 career games at Michigan, starting 63 times - including each of the final 60 games of her career. The Saline, Michigan native scored one career goal and registered three assists during her time in maize and blue. Kalitta was named All-Big Ten third team in 2023 and the All-Big Ten freshman team in 2021.

"We are so thrilled that Elli is making her return from injury. She's been working so hard in her recovery and we're excited to have her back," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "Avery has been incredibly positive both on and off the pitch. She's earned this opportunity."

Fans can tune into Saturday's game on ION and Talk Radio 1080 AM, or online at talkradio1080.iheart.com.

Racing Louisville's 2025 Roster

Goalkeepers: Maddy Anderson, Jordyn Bloomer, Katie Lund, Olivia Sekany (SEI), Madison White (LOAN)

Defenders: Ángela Barón, Allie George, Ella Hase, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Elli Pikkujämsä (INTL), Arin Wright

Midfielders: Jordan Baggett, Ary Borges (INTL), Savannah DeMelo, Marisa DiGrande, Kayla Fischer, Taylor Flint, Avery Kalitta, Katie O'Kane, Maddie Pokorny

Forwards: Bethany Balcer, Elexa Bahr (LOAN), Milly Clegg (LOAN), Janine Sonis, Uchenna Kanu (INTL), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Kirsten Wright (SEI)

INTL: International slot player

LOAN: On loan with another club

SEI: Season-ending injury list

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.