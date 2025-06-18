Racing's Sears Gets Another USWNT Call-Up

June 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears will join the United States Women's National Team for an upcoming camp that includes three international friendlies.

The 24-year-old has earned five caps in her previous five calls up. She's scored one goal and registered one assist, both coming in her debut last October. She most recently played 33 minutes off the bench in a 3-0 US win over China PR on May 31.

The USWNT will face Ireland and Canada in the upcoming camp. The team is preparing for next year's 2026 CONCACAF W Championship, which will serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Sears is on a record-setting pace for Racing Louisville this season, leading the club with six goals through 12 games, tied for fifth-most in the NWSL. She is also already tied with Ebony Salmon and Nadia Nadim for the single-season Racing Louisville record.

Her goal against the Utah Royals on June 6 won the NWSL Goal of the Week award. Racing is an unbeaten 4-0-2 this season when Sears scores.

Her success has helped Racing to its best start yet. At 5-5-2, the club is in seventh place in the NWSL standings with 17 points, its most-ever through 12 games.

The USWNT team will face Ireland twice in the camp. The first matchup will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, on Thursday, June 26. Coverage of the 9 p.m. ET kickoff will air on TBS and TruTV.

The two sides will meet again at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, June 29. The game will air on TNT and TruTV.

The U.S. will then face border rival Canada at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, July 2. The game will air on TNT and TruTV.

Fans can find streaming coverage of all three games on HBO Max, with Spanish coverage airing on Universo and streaming on Peacock.

Sears is one of three players on the Racing Louisville roster with USWNT experience along with Savannah DeMelo and Taylor Flint. The current roster also includes four other senior international players: Ángela Barón (Colombia), Ary Borges (Brazil), Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria), Janine Sonis (Canada) and Elli Pikkujämsä (Finland).

USWNT Camp Roster (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; 0), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 3)

Defenders (10): Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride; 1/0), Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 46/2), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 0/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 6/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 4/0), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 4/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 108/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0)

Midfielders (6): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 35/2), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 3/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 110/24), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 7/2)

Forwards (6): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 80/24), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 6/1), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 9/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 5/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 9/4), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 19/1)

