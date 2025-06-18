Forward Nichelle Prince Earns Call-Up from Canada for June International Window

KANSAS CITY - The Canadian National Team has called up Kansas City Current forward Nichelle Prince, who helped her home country win gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, for a pair of international friendlies later this month. Canada announced its latest roster on Wednesday.

Prince will first travel to her native Canada to play a match against Costa Rica on Friday, June 27, at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. Canada will then head to Washington, D.C., to take on the United States on Wednesday, July 2, for the Allstate Continental Clásico at Audi Field. Both matches will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Allstate Continental Clásico will air on TNT, TruTV, Universo, Max and Peacock.

This marks Prince's fourth national team invitation of 2025. She scored against Argentina in a 3-0 win during an April friendly in Vancouver, British Columbia. Back in February, she helped Canada win its first-ever Pinatar Cup title in Spain over Mexico, China and Chinese Taipei. Most recently, she was called up for games in April/May before having to withdraw due to injury.

Prince's senior team debut came in 2013 after she first appeared with Canada's Under-17 squad in 2010. She has amassed 17 goals in 107 caps and reached the century mark on July 31, 2024, against Colombia in the Paris Olympic Games. She has been part of three Canadian Olympic Teams - most notably winning gold in 2021 and bronze in 2016 - as well as two World Cup rosters (2019, 2023).

The Kansas City Current is back on the pitch on Friday, June 20, welcoming Angel City FC to CPKC Stadium to close out the first half of NWSL regular season action. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT and the match will broadcast on Prime Video. The action will also air on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.







