Gotham FC's Reale, Sonnett and Lavelle Named to U.S. Women's National Team Training Camp Roster

June 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC defenders Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett and midfielder Rose Lavelle have been named to the 25-player U.S. Women's National Team training camp roster ahead of three upcoming international friendlies.

The U.S. will face the Republic of Ireland on June 26 and June 29, followed by a matchup against Canada on July 2.

Reale is one of four players receiving their first senior national team call-up. The rookie defender has previously represented the United States at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 levels and recently competed with the U-23 squad in Germany. In her debut NWSL campaign, Reale has started 11 of Gotham's 12 league matches, tallying one goal and one assist. She was named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for April and played the full 90 minutes in both of Gotham's Concacaf W Champions Cup matches, including the clean sheet victory in the final.

Sonnett, a seasoned international, is one of six players on the roster with experience in a senior-level world championship. She has earned 108 caps, second-most among the players called in, trailing only Lavelle.

Lavelle returns to the national team after a six-month absence due to ankle surgery. The Cincinnati native has 110 caps and 24 international goals, including one in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final. She is expected to feature in front of her hometown crowd when the U.S. plays Ireland at TQL Stadium on June 29- her second time playing at the venue.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.