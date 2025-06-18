Washington Spirit Duo Called up to U.S. Women's National Team

June 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune and defender Tara McKeown have been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the side's June/July friendlies, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U.S. will take on Ireland and Canada in three friendly matches beginning later this month.

Bethune makes her return to the USWNT for the first time since helping the side win the gold medal at last summer's Olympics in France. The midfielder made her senior team debut during the United States' friendlies last July before making her major tournament debut in the side's final Olympic group stage match against Australia.

McKeown earns her fifth consecutive call-up to the U.S. senior team in just her third season at center back. Making her first appearance and start for the USWNT against Colombia in this year's SheBelieves Cup, McKeown also tallied her first international assist when she connected with Ally Sentnor for a second half goal. The defender has collected six total appearances for the USWNT.

USWNT's June/July 2025 Friendly Schedule:

vs Ireland | Thursday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EDT (DSG Park, Commerce City, Colorado)

vs Ireland | Sunday, June 29 at 3 p.m. EDT (TQL Stadium, Cincinnati)

vs Canada | Wednesday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Audi Field, Washington, D.C.)

Bethune began her pro career in style last season with the Spirit, tallying five goals and ten assists (matching an NWSL single season record) en route to Rookie of the Year and Midfielder of the Year honors despite missing nine matches due to injury. She made her return from injury earlier this season in April. McKeown moved from forward to defender after the 2022 season and has been a stalwart for the Spirit, appearing in 59 regular season matches since. An NWSL Defender of the Year finalist in 2024, the standout completed her first career Iron Woman season last year.

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.