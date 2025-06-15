Spirit Comes up Short against Thorns in Portland

June 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, Ore. - The Washington Spirit's perfect record on the road this season ended Sunday afternoon with a 0-2 loss at Providence Park to Portland Thorns FC.

Throughout the first 15 minutes of action, Thorns FC controlled possession and limited Spirit chances with over 50% of match play taking place in the Spirit's defending third. In the eighth minute, Portland found its first shot on target when Sam Hiatt connected on a header deep in the box that Aubrey Kingsbury had to quickly corral.

Washington found some life in the attack beginning in the 16th minute when Hal Hershfelt took a shot on target that was deflected and saved by Portland keeper Bella Bixby. Just a few minutes later, Croix Bethune made some crafty moves in the midfield to set up another Spirit chance but her through ball into the box was collected by Bixby before any damage could be done.

In the 23rd, Rosemonde Kouassi started a counterattack from the Spirit's side of the field, making a few defenders miss and getting herself open for a run downfield. Kouassi found a driving Gift Monday in the box for a shot on target that was again taken in by Bixby.

Portland had its best chance of the opening third in the 27th minute with a bouncing ball inside the Spirit box following a free kick. The Thorns attack managed three shots in a span of less than 20 seconds, two of which were blocked and one that missed the frame and went out for a goal kick. The home team broke through in the 39th minute following a series of passes parallel to the end line. Portland's Jessie Fleming collected the ball inside the 18-yard box and found standout sophomore Reilyn Turner who buried a shot into the net to help the Thorns take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The second half started much like the first, with Portland largely controlling possession. In the first 12 minutes of the half, the Thorns had several runs down the side and into the Spirit box, forcing Kingsbury to corral two shots from sharp angles.

The Washington attack put some pressure on the Thorns defending third in the 62nd minute. Narumi Miura found a lane from near midfield, sending a through ball up to halftime substitute Courtney Brown, but Bixby met the ball first. Two minutes later, Gabby Carle sent a cross into the box from near the end line and found Brown for a header that went wide.

Portland's attack put together another great chance in the 68th minute but Kingsbury thwarted it with a highlight diving save to the lower right corner of the frame. Four minutes later, Washington came close to an equalizer when Makenna Morris fired a long-range shot into the left side of the crossbar. Morris made another scoring threat in the 81st minute on a breakaway down the center of the field. She fired a shot across the box but this time it was Bixby's turn for an impressive diving save, deflecting the ball out for a corner kick.

One minute later, however, Thorns FC padded its lead. Portland's Fleming found substitute Pietra Tordin up field and Tordin chipped the ball over the head of Kingsbury and into the net. The Thorns defense stepped up to limit Washington chances in the attack to close out the final ten minutes of the match and ended the Spirit's perfect record away from home.

Next weekend, the Spirit will return to the west coast to take on San Diego Wave FC in the team's final match before the NWSL's July break. The match kicks off at 10 p.m. EDT and will broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Venue: Providence Park (Portland, Oregon)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. EDT

Weather: Mostly sunny, high-60s

Lineups:

POR: 1 - Bella Bixby; 2 - Reyna Reyes; 5 - Isabelle Obaze; 16 - Sam Hiatt; 20 - Kaitlyn Torpey (29 - Mallie McKenzie, 78'); 17 - Sam Coffey; 21 - Jessie Fleming; 8 - Hina Sugita (10 - Deyna Castellanos, 66'); 13 - Olivia Moultrie (26 - Mimi Alidou, 67'); 66 - Reilyn Turner (19 - Pietra Tordin, 67'); 7 - Caiya Hanks (15 - Payton Linnehan, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 35 - Morgan Messner; 14 - Sophie Hirst; 34 - Daiane; 77 - Alexa Spaanstra

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 3 - Casey Krueger (4 - Rebeca Bernal, 46'); 24 - Esme Morgan (25 - Kysha Sylla, 83'); 9 - Tara McKeown; 14 - Gabby Carle; 5 - Narumi Miura; 7 - Croix Bethune (16 - Courtney Brown, 60'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe (8 - Makenna Morris, 60'); 21 - Gift Monday; 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade; 39 - Chloe Ricketts

Stats Summary: POR / WAS

Shots: 17 / 13

Shots On Goal: 6 / 5

Saves: 4 / 4

Fouls: 12 / 18

Offsides: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Hal Hershfelt - 38' - Yellow Card

WAS - Narumi Miura - 73' - Yellow Card

POR - Sam Coffey - 87' - Yellow Card







