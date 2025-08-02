Spirit Hosts Portland at Audi Field to Kick off Second Half of Season

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will return to regular season play this weekend, hosting Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field. Kicking off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3, the match will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN Deportes, also streaming on ESPN+.

After a six-week break from regular season play, the Spirit enters Sunday's match coming off well-deserved rest. Washington currently holds a 7-4-2 record, sitting in fourth place on the NWSL table with 23 points heading into the weekend. With a win and favorable results around the league this weekend, Washington has a chance to jump into second place.

Over the break, four Spirit players represented their home countries in various continental tournaments. Esme Morgan (England) and Sofia Cantore (Italy) competed at the 2025 Euros with Morgan helping her side take home the title while Leicy Santos (Colombia) continues to represent the club at the 2025 Copa América Femenina. Midfielder Deborah Abiodun, currently out on loan, helped Nigeria win the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Most recently, the Spirit drew San Diego Wave FC 0-0 on the road, a hard-fought defensive battle that earned captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury NWSL Player of the Week honors. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury has the chance to set another club record on Sunday as well. If she plays at least 67 minutes, she will pass Spirit legend Tori Huster for most career regular season minutes in Spirit history.

Though the Spirit sits relatively middle-of-the-pack in several attacking categories, eighth in shots on target and ninth in possession, Washington is third in total goals, tied for fourth in assists and tied for second in total big offensive chances. The Spirit's attack has been operating efficiently and executing its chances at an effective rate.

Washington is also continuing to get healthier after the break. Star forward Trinity Rodman made her return to team training last month, defender Kate Wiesner made her season debut in June and defender Paige Metayer recently returned to the active roster after a knee injury. Additionally, standout midfielder Leicy Santos returned to play with Colombia over the break and is expected to be available for the Spirit following the Copa América final.

Following Sunday's match, the Spirit will hit the road for a rivalry meeting with Gotham FC next Saturday. Part of the NWSL's inaugural rivalry weekend, Washington and Gotham will feature on ESPN.

The Opponent

Portland Thorns FC enters Sunday's match on a two-match win streak and with three victories in its last four regular season matches. After just one win in the side's first five matches this season, Portland has found its groove lately. When the Spirit visited in June, Thorns FC looked dominant, winning 2-0.

Portland's recent success puts them in the top three in the league since the start of April. After the slow start, Thorns FC has won six of its last ten matches, equaling San Diego for second-most points behind Kansas City across that time frame.

The Thorns will bring a tough attack to DC on Sunday. Portland leads the league in total shots this season with 194, an average of nearly 15 per match. Additionally, the Thorns are first in the league in total big offensive chances, just ahead of the Spirit. Led by forwards Reilyn Turner and Pietra Tordin's seven combined goals from open play, expect the Portland attack to be quick to make attempts at goal. Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey is also one of the most dangerous distributors in the NWSL, leading the league in regular season assists since the start of 2022 with 16.

Defensively, Portland has allowed the third-fewest goals against in the league at the midway point with just 12 concessions and five clean sheets through 13 matches. Thorns FC has also allowed just three goals in its last six regular season outings.

Following Sunday's match, Portland will return home for its own rivalry weekend matchup with Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, August 10.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 4-16-8 all-time regular season record against Portland Thorns FC with a -27 goal differential (26-53). The home team has won in each of the past three meetings, including the Spirit's thrilling 2-1 comeback win at Audi Field last September. Washington will also be looking to win consecutive home matches against Portland for the first time ever on Sunday.

Sunday's match will be the second and final time the sides meet this regular season. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







