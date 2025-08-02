Gotham FC's Gabi Portilho Claims Copa América Femenina Title with Brazil
August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
The final international tournament of the summer ended with more silverware for a Gotham FC player, as forward Gabi Portilho captured the Copa América Femenina title with Brazil on Saturday night.
Brazil defeated rivals Colombia in a dramatic final, prevailing in a penalty shootout after a 4-4 draw through 120 minutes to claim its ninth continental crown and reaffirm its dominance in South America.
Portilho played in four of Brazil's six matches at the tournament, including the final, where she started and played 76 minutes before being substituted in the second half. Portilho's skills were on full display in Saturday's final, with several successful dribbles as well as a nutmeg highlight in the first half.
The victory marks the first senior international trophy for Portilho while a member of Gotham FC and her second overall title with the club, having also helped Gotham win the Concacaf W Champions Cup earlier this year. Portilho joined the club ahead of the 2025 season following a decorated stint at Corinthians. Her Copa América triumph adds to a growing list of accomplishments for Gotham players on the international stage this summer, including Esther González's Golden Boot performance for Spain and Jess Carter's second UEFA Women's Euro title with England.
Portilho is set to return to NWSL action for the second half of the season when Gotham FC hosts the Washington Spirit on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 12 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Tickets are available.
