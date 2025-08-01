Gotham FC Settles for Draw Against Chicago Stars FC

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC and Chicago Stars FC on game night

Rookie Khyah Harper scored a fantastic diving header for her first professional goal in her first professional start, but Gotham FC left suburban Chicago on Friday night frustrated by a 1-1 draw against the Chicago Stars at SeatGeek Stadium.

The 22-year-old Harper bullied her way past her marker to nod in Sarah Schupansky's cross, giving Gotham FC its second rookie-to-rookie combination for a goal this season. It was Schupansky's fifth assist in her first year as a pro, a club record for rookies and one away from tying the club's overall single-season best.

Chicago's Ally Schlegel netted the second-half equalizer in the 68th minute off a cross from Julia Grosso, and while both teams had their chances after that, they shared points for the second time this season.

"We leave with definitely a bittersweet taste because it wasn't our best game but we were ahead," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We could have definitely made that difference even bigger. ... There are definitely positives (from the game) that help us grow, but to be able to win more consistently, we need to be focused and concentrated throughout the whole game."

Gotham FC (5-5-4, 19 points) moved one point ahead of North Carolina in the standings, holding eighth place - the last playoff spot. North Carolina hosts second-place San Diego on Saturday.

The visitors from New Jersey took control of the match early in the first half, with Harper causing problems with her movement out of the center forward position. She nearly found midfielder Rose Lavelle for the first goal of the match, but Lavelle's shot was parried in traffic.

In the 38th minute, Gotham broke through, with another rookie, Lilly Reale, playing Schupansky into the box on the left side. Schupansky scooped her pass to the back post, where Harper thumped in the go-ahead finish.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Gotham appeared to bank its second goal through Lavelle, who coolly beat a defender and slotted home what would've been her first goal of the 2025 campaign after a cheeky lofted pass from Harper. The referee decided Lavelle was offside.

Gotham pushed for a late winner, with Emily Sonnett's header requiring a save from Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and Sofia Cook's chance deflected away.

Ann-Katrin Berger kept Gotham FC afloat with a handful of key saves, making four in her first match back after a stellar performance at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro.

Gotham FC returns home to begin a three-match homestand, starting with NWSL Rivalry Weekend on Aug. 9, when the club hosts the Washington Spirit. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on ESPN.

Key Match Points

Rookie Khyah Harper scored her first NWSL goal in her first Gotham FC start.

Sarah Schupansky set a new Gotham FC rookie record, earning her fifth assist of the season.

Schupansky has now recorded an assist in three straight games, a new club record.

She is now one assist off the overall club record (6), set by Katy Freels in 2013.

Her assist on Khyah Harper's goal was the second time a rookie assisted another rookie for Gotham, following Lilly Reale to Schupansky on April 26 vs. the Washington Spirit.

Gotham FC is now 3-2-3 on the road this season, earning 12 points as the visiting team.

Gotham is now 4-0-2 when scoring first in 2025.

Under head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, GFC is now 19-0-4 when leading at the half in the NWSL regular season.

Gotham FC has gone six consecutive NWSL matches without a loss against Chicago.

Gotham improved to 8-13-13 against Chicago with Friday's win.

Ann-Katrin Berger made her 36th consecutive start for Gotham FC, the third-longest streak in club history.

Bruninha made her 50th NWSL regular-season appearance, becoming the 20th player in club history to reach the milestone with Gotham FC.

Mandy Freeman passed Christie Pearce for third-most minutes played in Gotham FC history.

Katie Stengel made her first appearance for Gotham FC since Sept. 8, 2004.

This was Stengel's first game back with the club since GFC announced her acquisition from Crystal Palace FC on Thursday.

Friday's match marked the first time forward Midge Purce and midfielder Rose Lavelle started together for Gotham FC, and their first joint start since May 19, 2017, when they played for Boston against Portland.

Gotham FC at Chicago Stars FC

Friday, August 1, 2025

8 p.m. ET kickoff

SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Illinois

Attendance: 2,874

Weather: 72 degrees, sunny

Gotham FC (1, 0 - 1)

Chicago Stars FC (0, 1 - 1)

Goal Summary:

Gotham FC

39'- Khyah Harper (Sarah Schupansky)

Chicago Stars FC

68' - Ally Schlegel (Julia Grosso)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 27 - Jess Carter (C) (77' 21 - Sofia Cook), 14 - Nealy Martin (46' 22 - Mandy Freeman), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 8 - Taryn Torres, 7 - Jaelin Howell, 16 - Rose Lavelle (62' 28 - Katie Stengel); 23 - Midge Purce (18' 3 - Bruninha), 34 -Khyah Harper (61' 10 - Geyse), 11 - Sarah Schupansky

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 17 - Mak Whitham, 19 - Kayla Duran

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Chicago Stars FC (4-3-3): 1 - Alyssa Naeher (GK) (C); 12 - Natalia Kuikka, 4 - Cari Roccaro (65' 6 - Kathrin Hendrich), 3 - Sam Staab, 32 - Taylor Malham; 77 - Maitane, 16 - Manaka Hayashi (46' 10 - Shea Groom), 21 - Julia Grosso; 34 - Ally Schlegel (86' 20 - Bea Franklin), 24 - Jenna Bike (72' 26 - Nádia Gomes), 14 - Ludmila

Unused substitutes: 19 - Mackenzie Wood (GK), 22 - Halle Mackiewicz (GK); 2 - Sam Angel, 7 - Ava Cook, 23 - Micayla Johnson

Interim head coach: Ella Masar

Stats Summary

CHI / GFC

Expected Goals: 1.57 / 1.24

Shots: 13 / 6

Shots on Goal: 5 / 2

Saves: 1 / 4

Corners: 6 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 9

Offside: 4 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

12' - Nealy Martin (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Chicago Stars FC

25 - Manaka Hayashi (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

36' - Ludmila (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Muhammad Hassan

Assistant Referee 1: Sarah Gaddes

Assistant Referee 2: Christian Little

4th Official: Salvador Flores

VAR: Anya Voigt

AVAR: Kevin Huet

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

Reaction to the match

It was a game that had a little bit of everything. I think it was definitely bittersweet because it wasn't our best game, but we were ahead. We could have definitely made the difference even bigger. I think the players did a fantastic job adapting to Midge's injury, different roles that they had to play because of certain limitations that we had with the physical restrictions and the disappointment probably comes especially from that goal. I think I didn't want to say too loud, but we haven't considered a goal on a set piece all year, directly from it, and today, a gap in concentration because somebody didn't do her job of going short, and it releases with the consequences of it. We consider that goal disappointing in that way, but super proud of the team.

"I think four or five rookies again on the team, stepping up, taking responsibility. Khyah [Harper] first start to fill in the boots of obviously, Esther, because Geyse was as well in some limitation. And wow, what a performance and first goal. Sarah Schupansky, another assist. There are definitely positives that help us grow. But to be able to win more consistently, we need to be focused and concentrated throughout the whole game.

FORWARD KHYAH HARPER

On her first professional goal

Yeah, I'm really excited and proud of how we played today. Obviously I couldn't do it without my teammates and Sarah right here placing a perfectly good ball. Probably could have used my foot but diving header I guess was the choice for me. But all props to my team for the build up and helping me be ready for that moment.

MIDFIELDER SARAH SCHUPANSKY

On England defender Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger's return from the Euros

Yeah, I think them coming back means so much to all of us. They certainly didn't have to do that. The club was willing to give them a little bit of off time, but the fact that they wanted to come back and be with us and play with us and compete with us, that means a ton to all of us on the roster.

And I think what Jess went through (at the Euros) was obviously completely unacceptable and undeserving, but the fact that she persevered through that and brought home a championship show shows the kind of person and player that she is. Both of us can attest to the kindness and the trust and just the encouragement that she's placed into us since the second we stepped onto the team, and the fact that she had to go through that really hurt us. We did everything we could to be there for her from afar, but her coming back and stepping up and still being the leader and an even better leader than she was when she left for the Euros, that means so much to all of us. We wouldn't be the team we are without her, her or (goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger). And obviously you saw how Ann performed in the Euros, and she continuously saves our butt over here. We're really grateful for both of them, and I'm really proud of both of them. It's an honor to be on the field with either of them.

