Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Bay FC

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to league play on Saturday, August 2 as they travel west to face Bay FC. Saturday's match is the first of three road trips this month following the summer break. Fans can watch the match live this Saturday on ION (channel guide).

Houston played two friendlies during the league break in July. The Dash wrapped up their friendly slate with a 2-0 victory over USL Super League side Carolina Ascent FC on July 20 at Houston Sports Park, with goals from midfielder Delanie Sheehan and defender Natalie Jacobs. Earlier in the month, Houston delivered an impressive 4-0 win over Liga MX Femenil powerhouse Rayadas de Monterrey at Shell Energy Stadium. Four players found the back of the net in that match: Sheehan, defender Avery Patterson, midfielder Maggie Graham and midfielder Kiki Van Zanten.

The team will be without goalkeeper Liz Beardsley, who was placed on the 45-day injury list in June. Beardsley is one of three players unavailable for the match on Saturday due to injury. Forward Ramona Bachmann was placed on the season-ending injury list earlier this year and forward Amanda West was also placed on the SEI list following an injury while on loan with AFC Toronto. The full availability report is available in the game notes file linked above.

Following the recent FIFA window, seven Dash players competed or trained with their respective national teams across senior and youth levels. Forward Yazmeen Ryan and Patterson played three friendlies with the U.S. Women's National Team. Patterson scored her first international goal on June 26 against Ireland, followed by Ryan, who netted her first and second goals for the U.S. on June 29 against Ireland and July 2 against Canada.

Defender Zoe Matthews and Graham took part in the Women's Youth National Team camps, with Matthews participating in the U-19s camp and Graham joining the U-23s. Additionally, Van Zanten appeared in Jamaica's friendly against England on June 29.

Forward Michelle Alozie helped Nigeria win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Alozie played in five of Nigeria's six matches and scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the semifinal to secure a 2-1 victory over South Africa-clinching Nigeria's spot in the final. It was her second career international goal. Nigeria topped Group B with a 2-1-0 (W-D-L) record and went on to defeat Morocco in the final to claim their 10th continental title. Midfielder Bárbara Olivieri appeared in three of Venezuela's four group-stage matches at the 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina as the team competed in Group B where they finished fourth in the group with a 1-2-1 record.

Notably, the Dash added to their attack with the signing of Canadian international Clarissa Larisey from Crystal Palace FC for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old forward joins Houston through the 2027 NWSL season after four years in Europe, where she scored 27 goals in 68 appearances, won three trophies and competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League across three campaigns.

Bay FC had five players compete during the recent FIFA window. Three featured in this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Asisat Oshoala competed alongside Alozie on the Nigerian National Team, appearing in four of six matches and scoring her 38th international goal for the Super Falcons in a 3-0 win over Ghana on July 6. Racheal Kundananji played a key role for Zambia, starting all four of their matches while recording three goals and one assist as the team advanced to the quarterfinals. Princess Marfo appeared in five of Ghana's six tournament matches, helping her country finish third after a dramatic 4-3 win on penalties against South Africa. Additionally, Emmie Allen and Taylor Huff took part in the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team camp during the international window.

Bay FC added two new players to their roster ahead of the second half of the season, including goalkeeper Leah Freeman, who signed her first professional contract after standout collegiate careers at the University of Oregon and Duke. The club also acquired forward Onyeka Gamero from Spanish side FC Barcelona for an undisclosed transfer fee, following two seasons in Spain.

The Dash and Bay FC split the points in their first meeting of the season, a 2-2 draw at Shell Energy Stadium on May 24. Patterson netted her second goal for the club and forward Messiah Bright opened her scoring account for the season. Olivieri tallied assists on both goals. Houston holds a 1-1-1 record against Bay FC having scored seven goals across their last three matches. The Dash look to earn key points on Saturday as they currently sit seven points below the playoff line.

The Dash will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, August 8 to host the North Carolina Courage.







