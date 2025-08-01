Washington Spirit Set to Host Throwback Day to Kick off Second Half of Season

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







The Washington Spirit will be back at Audi Field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday afternoon for a home match against Portland Thorns FC. Most recently, the NWSL broke from play for the month of July while many players took part in various international tournaments. The Spirit had nine players earn a call-up to their respective national teams with four getting the chance to play in continental tournaments. Notably, Esme Morgan and England won the 2025 Euro while Deborah Abiodun, currently away from the Spirit on loan, and Nigeria won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Leicy Santos and Colombia will play in the 2025 Copa América final on Saturday evening.

This weekend, the Spirit continues to offer a special ticket discount for Military, Government and First Responders. Fans from these groups can enjoy tickets starting at $24 by verifying their status, this offer is available here. Students can also get tickets starting at $21 here. Teachers are able to get discounted tickets starting at $24 here.

Several new ticketing offers make their debut for this weekend's match as well. The Me + 3 offer allows fans to purchase four tickets for the price of three by selecting "Me + 3" on Ticketmaster. Additionally, new fans can take advantage of the Spirit's "First Match on Us" offer, available here. Experience "Rowdy Audi" and everything a matchday at Audi Field has to offer for free! This is your invitation to a Washington Spirit game on us. More details on ticketing promotions can be found here. Regular single match tickets are still available here.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans will be able to gather at Sandlot Bar outside the gates at the Spirit Tailgate.

Inside Audi Field

As fans enter the stadium, they will immediately feel the Throwback Day vibes. Sunday's match will feature a special retro Spirit-branded bandana fan giveaway. On the concourse inside Gate A will be an exhibit capturing the history of women's soccer in the United States, from the 1985ers to the establishment of the Washington Freedom. At the Spirit Stage, '90s and '00s cover band Run For Cover will be playing throwback hits throughout pregame.

Fans who have purchased Ticket & a Drink bundle can choose either a Bud Light, Budweiser, Kona Big Wave, Goose Island, Michelob Ultra or Michelob Ultra 00 when redeeming their drink at the Heineken Hall.

Before Kickoff

At midfield, the Spirit will celebrate its two 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship representatives, defender Esme Morgan champion England and forward Sofia Cantore from semifinalist Italy, for their performances at this summer's tournament. After this recognition, the National Anthem will be performed by Dana Nearing.

Halftime

On the pitch at halftime, a crew from local AVA Dance Company will keep fans entertained with exciting dance and even more throwback tunes.

Tickets Still Available

Seats for Sunday's Throwback Day match are going fast. Spirit fans can buy available tickets here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at (202) 536-5999.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience. For more information on Audi Field's bag policy, please click here.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.







