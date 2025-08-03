Spirit Takes Three Points over Portland After Late Heroics from Trinity Rodman

August 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Star forward Trinity Rodman netted the game-winning goal in stoppage time as the Washington Spirit kicked off the second half of the season with a thrilling 2-1 win over Portland Thorns FC. In front of a rowdy crowd of 16,007 at Audi Field on Sunday afternoon, the victory vaulted the side from fifth to second place on the NWSL table.

The Spirit attacking duo of Rosemonde Kouassi and Gift Monday started the match on the front foot, with multiple scoring threats in the opening third. In the 13th minute, Kouassi made a move into the box and sent a cross toward Monday in front of the keeper but a Portland defender just beat Monday to the ball. Just four minutes later, however, the two found the back of the net for the opening goal. Kouassi made another great move to beat her defender into the box and served a perfect cross in for Monday to tap home.

Both sides settled in after the Spirit's opening goal with just six shots from the teams combined across the next 25 minutes. In the homestretch of the first half, Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune found herself on the ground in the box with the Spirit home crowd calling for a penalty. After the lengthy check, the play was ultimately not reviewed and play resumed.

In first half stoppage time, Thorn FC equalized off the foot of Olivia Moultrie. Moultrie fired a shot from just outside the box into the lower left corner of the goal past the outstretched arm of Spirit keeper Aubrey Kingsbury. The sides entered the locker room at halftime deadlocked at one goal apiece.

Much of the second half was a defensive battle with just one shot on target in the first 35 minutes of the half. Amidst the stalemate however, Spirit captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury reached yet another career milestone midway through the second half. After the 67th minute, Kingsbury passed Spirit legend Tori Huster for most career regular season minutes in Spirit history. Huster tallied 13,013 minutes in her Spirit career and Kingsbury now sits at 13,037 after playing the full 90 today.

Star Spirit forward Trinity Rodman made her return to the pitch in the 72nd minute, subbing on for Kouassi to a roar from the DC faithful. Rodman quickly made her presence known with crafty ball movement outside the box as she looked for shooting lanes. The Spirit kept its foot on the gas, looking for the go-ahead goal as the second half winded down.

Finally, in the second minute of second half stoppage time, Rodman put an exclamation point on her return with a rocket into the ceiling of the net off an assist from Bethune. Bethune received a cross in the box and flicked it back to Rodman who buried the ball with authority. Rodman is now the first player in NWSL history with three stoppage time game-winners in regular season play, having scored such goals in 2021 and 2023 as well.

The Spirit defending third stepped up as stoppage time ticked away, not allowing a single shot on target until the final whistle signaled a hard-earned 2-1 Spirit victory. The Spirit will hit the road next weekend for a rivalry match against Gotham FC as part of the league's inaugural Rivalry Weekend. The match will kick off at noon EDT on Saturday, August 9 on ESPN.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Weather: Sunny, high-70s

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 6 - Kate Wiesner (16 - Courtney Brown, 62'); 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara McKeown; 14 - Gabby Carle (8 - Makenna Morris; 87'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 5 - Narumi Miura (22 - Heather Stainbrook, 87'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 7 - Croix Bethune; 21 - Gift Monday; 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (2 - Trinity Rodman, 75')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe; 25 - Kysha Sylla; 38 - Lauren Gogal; 39 - Chloe Ricketts

POR: 18 - Mackenzie Arnold; 2 - Reyna Reyes; 5 - Isabella Obaze (34 - Daiane, 90+7'); 16 - Sam Hiatt; 20 - Kaitlyn Torpey (29 - Mallie McKenzie, 72'); 8 - Hina Sugita; 17 - Sam Coffey; 21 - Jessie Fleming (77 - Alexa Spaanstra, 72'); 13 - Olivia Moultrie; 66 - Reilyn Turner (19 - Pietra Tordin, 63'); 26 - Mimi Alido (15 - Payton Linnehan, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Bella Bixby; 24 - Jayden Perry; 28 - Carissa Boeckman; 33 - Naomi Powell

Stats Summary: WAS / POR

Shots: 17 / 9

Shots On Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 3

Fouls: 9 / 7

Offsides: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Croix Bethune - 11' - Yellow Card

POR - Kaitlyn Torpey - 19' - Yellow Card

WAS - Esme Morgan - 42' - Yellow Card

POR - Bench - 90+2' - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.