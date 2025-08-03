Houston Dash Earn Key Point in Their Return to League Play

August 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Houston Dash played to a 2-2 draw with Bay FC at PayPal Park tonight in their return from the summer break. Midfielders Kiki Van Zanten and Sophie Schmidt each found the back of the net to help Houston remain unbeaten at PayPal Park.

Bay FC took the lead in the 16th minute after the home team won the ball near midfield. Forward Racheal Kundananji found space behind the Dash backline and played a ball to the back post for forward Penelope Hocking, who scored the opening goal of the match.

Houston leveled the match in the 72nd minute following a dropped ball, as defender Avery Patterson sent a cross in from the left flank that found Van Zanten for a first-touch finish at the far post. The goal marked Van Zanten's first in the NWSL, while Patterson recorded her first assist of the season.

Shortly after, Hocking drove into the box from the left side and slipped a through ball to defender Alyssa Malonson, who played a cross to midfielder Taylor Huff in the 74th minute. Huff then sent a right-footed shot toward the far post and scored to give Bay FC the lead.

The Dash found the equalizer in the 87th minute off a set piece, as midfielder Delanie Sheehan's pinpoint corner kick found Schmidt in the heart of the box. Schmidt, who had come on four minutes earlier, rose above the defense and powered a header into the net, notching her first goal of the season and capping a late surge. This was the Canadian international's first goal since the 2022 season and her 14th goal in league play.

The Dash responded moments after conceding the first goal following a recovery from Patterson. The U.S. Women's National Team defender found forward Yazmeen Ryan at the edge of the box, but her effort was off target.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the 27th minute when she denied Kundananji at the near post. Campbell was well positioned to win the ball following the ensuing corner kick. The Dash captain finished with five saves against Bay FC.

Notably, defender Allysha Chapman made her first regular season start of the year today, marking her 108th NWSL start. The Canadian international played a ball into the box for Ryan in the 32nd minute for one of Houston's most promising threats of the first half. Ryan played the ball across the box to forward Evelina Duljan who drew the Bay FC keeper from her line, and she attempted to find the back post from a tight angle. Van Zanten ultimately won the ball and took a shot, but her effort was blocked by the Bay FC backline.

Houston's final opportunity of the first half came off Sheehan's right foot. The midfielder found space behind the Bay FC backline in the 41st minute, but her effort hit the crossbar.

Cambell was called into action in the 50th minute when she denied Hannah Bebar at the near post.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came off a shot from the edge of the box from midfielder Maggie Graham. Duljan won the ball and played a pass towards the top of the box for the rookie, but her effort went just over the crossbar.

Forward Messiah Bright had a dangerous opportunity in the 86th minute before Houston leveled the match. Patterson sent a long ball from the Dash's half that Bright controlled at the top of the box, beating her defender before attempting a chip that sailed just over the crossbar.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, August 8 to host the North Carolina Courage.







