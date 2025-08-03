Utah Royals FC Draw against Defending NWSL Champions 1-1 Away in Orlando

August 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Utah Royals FC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made several changes to the Starting XI following the return from the break. Rookie goalkeeper Mia Justus made her professional debut, stepping in for injured USWNT shot-stopper Mandy McGlynn. Rookie midfielder Aria Nagai earned her first start since signing a salary-exempt contract ahead of the 2025 season. The backline saw three changes, with Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rábano, and Imani Dorsey replacing Ana Tejada, Madison Pogarch, and Paige Monaghan. Striker Aisha Solórzano also returned to the starting lineup.

The opening goal came in the 5th minute from Utah Royals midfielder Mina Tanaka. After a sharp pass from Reihl found Tanaka's feet, she surged forward, taking on the Orlando defenders. Spotting a sliver of space, she unleashed a powerful left-footed strike that curled into the right side of the net, catching goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse off her line. This marks the fifth time Utah has scored in the first 15 minutes in the 2025 NWSL Season.

In the 34th minute, a potential penalty incident involving Riehl and Barbra Banda was reviewed by VAR after both players went down in the 18-yard box following a brief coming together. After being advised to take a closer look at the play, the center referee ultimately decided not to award a penalty.

Orlando came out of halftime pushing for the equalizer, creating multiple chances through Banda, who had the best opportunity- a one-on-one chance that she toe-poked just wide into the side netting.

The Pride equalized in the 73rd minute after a powerful driving run from Simone Jackson, who spun past Dorsey before delivering a brilliant cross into the box for Prisca Chilufya to slot home past the onrushing Justus.

URFC's Kate Del Fava made a crucial late-game goal-saving header, redirecting the ball over the crossbar after a dangerous cross from Banda down the right found Jackson for a shot on goal. Late into the stoppage time, Justus punched out the initial corner kick then sprung up to make a terrific save that was fired toward the top of the goal.

Utah Royals FC return home to face the Kansas City Current on Friday, August 8, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. MT, followed by a fireworks show. Tickets for the match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

UTA 1: 1 ORL

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Kaleigh Riehl) 5': Midfielder Mina Tanaka receives the ball near the edge of the midfield circle after a defense-splitting pass from Kaleigh Riehl. Tanaka turns and takes a long-distance shot from well outside the box, catching Lionesses goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse off her line.

ORL: Prisca Chilufya (Simone Jackson) 73': Simone Jackson beat Dorsey down the left side before firing a cross behind the Utah defense into the feet of Prisca Chilufya for a one time finish. The two substitutes combined for the important equalizer to allow Orlando to stay in the race for first place.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mia Justus, Imani Dorsey, Kaleigh Riehl (Lauren Flynn 63'), Kate Del Fava ©, Nuria Rábano; Bianca St-Georges (Ana Tejada 78'), Claudia Zornoza, Aira Nagai (Dana Foederer 63'), Mina Tanaka (KK Ream 78'), Brecken Mozingo; Aisha Solórzano (Janni Thomsen 63')

Subs not used: DeAira Jackson, Mikayla Cluff

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Orlando Pride (4-3-3): Anna Moorhouse; Cori Dyke, Kylie Nadaner ©, Emily Sams, Carson Pickett (Rafaelle Souza 70'); Morgan Gautrat (Viviana Villcosta 65'), Haley McCutcheon, Ally Lemos (Prisca Chilufya 65'); Summer Yates (Simone Jackson 46'), Barbra Banda, Julie Doyle (Simone Charley 79')

Subs not used: McKinley Crone, Luana Bertolucci, Grace Chanda, Zara Chavoshi

Head Coach: Seb Hines

Stats Summary: UTA / ORL

Possession: 45 / 55

Shots: 8 / 14

Shots on Goal: 5 / 6

Corner Kicks: 2 / 8

Fouls: 20 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ORL: Barbra Banda (Yellow Card - 31')

UTA: Claudia Zornoza (Yellow Card - 45+2')

ORL: Emily Sams (Yellow Card - 56')

UTA: Bianca St-Georges (Yellow Card - 57')

UTA: Dana Foederer (Yellow Card - 64')

UTA: Lauren Flynn (Yellow Card - 67')

ORL: Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card - 74')

ORL: Viviana Villcosta (Yellow Card - 84')







