Portland Thorns Fall 2-1 to Washington Spirit

August 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - A late goal saw Portland Thorns fall 2-1 on the road to Washington Spirit.

Coming out the gate, the Thorns defense had to work to keep out Spirit's offense who were highly threatening in transition. Portland defender Kaitlyn Torpey would make a highlight clearance in the 13' but Washington would be the ones to score first minutes later with a goal from forward Gift Monday.

However, just before the end of halftime, midfielders Jessie Fleming and Olivia Moultrie linked up to find the equalizer, with Moultrie striking the ball with precision from outside the box into the bottom left corner.

After the break, the Thorns came out much stronger to flip the first half script, limiting Washington's opportunities and making runs into their box in search of the lead. Yet, the result would not go Portland's way as Washington forward Trinity Rodman scored in second-half stoppage time to secure three points for the home tea.

ATTENDANCE: 16,007

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Olivia Moultrie scored Portland's opening goal, her second goal of the year. Moultrie's 12th regular season goal for Portland tied her for 9th-most in club history alongside Tobin Heath (2013-20) and Hayley Raso (2016-19).

Midfielder Jessie Fleming assisted the opening goal and is now tied with Sam Coffey as the team leader in assists (3) this season. Her first two assists came in Portland's previous fixture vs Washington (June 15), a 2-0 home victory.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold made her first regular season appearance for the Thorns since being sidelined with a leg injury back in May. She played the full exhibition match vs Seattle Reign FC last week and her last NWSL appearance was a 1-0 home victory vs Orlando Pride on May 3.

UP NEXT: The Thorns return to Providence Park for the Cascadia Rivalry against Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, August 10. Tickets for the Cascadia Rivalry at are available at thorns.com/tickets. Kickoff on CBS and Paramount+ is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

WAS - Gift Monday (Rosemonde Kouassi) 17': Kouassi ran into the Thorns box and passed the ball over to the top of the six-yard box to find Monday who struck it in goal.

POR - Olivia Moultrie (Jessie Fleming) 45+3': Kouassi ran into the Thorns box and passed the ball over to the top of the six-yard box to find Monday who struck it in goal.

SECOND HALF

WAS - Trinity Rodman (Croix Bethune) 90+2': A Bethune back pass landed towards the corner of the six-yard box and Rodman shot the ball into the top of the net.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze (Daiane 90+7'), Sam Hiatt, Kaitlyn Torpey (Mallie McKenzie 72'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita, Jessie Fleming (Alexa Spaanstra 72'), Mimi Alidou (Payton Linnehan 45'), Olivia Moultrie, Reilyn Turner (Pietra Tordin 63')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Jayden Perry, Naomi Powell, Carissa Boeckmann

Washington Spirit (3-4-3): Aubrey Kingsbury-C, Kate Wiesner (Courtney Brown 62'), Tara McKeown, Gabby Carle (Makenna Morris 87'), Esme Morgan, Rebeca Bernal, Narumi Miura (Heather Stainbrook 87'), Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune, Rosemonde Kouassi (Trinity Rodman 76'), Gift Monday

Subs not used: Sandy Maclver, Brittany Ratcliffe, Kysha Sylla, Lauren Gogal, Chloe Ricketts

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Kaitlyn Torpey (Yellow) 19', Rob Gale (Yellow) 90+2'

WAS: Croix Bethune (Yellow) 11', Esme Morgan (Yellow) 42'

MATCH STATS

POR | WAS

Goals: 1|2

Assists: 1|2

Possession: 40|60

Shots: 9|17

Shots on Target: 3|5

Saves: 3|2

Tackles: 15|18

Tackles Won: 10|12

Interceptions: 11|12

Fouls: 7|9

Offsides: 1|1

Corner Kicks: 2|4







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.