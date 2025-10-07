Portland Thorns Defender M.A. Vignola Signs Contract Extension

Published on October 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that defender M.A. Vignola has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.

Vignola, 27, is fresh off a strong debut that helped the Thorns in their 2-1 comeback victory against Bay FC, leading the match in tackles won (3) as well as winning four duels, making six ball recoveries and intercepting twice.

"You've got to have a special character to walk in and show up as she did tonight," Head Coach Rob Gale said about Vignola's performance against Bay. "I thought that was a terrific debut and you're going to see a lot, lot more from M.A. in the future."

Vignola arrived in Portland from Angel City last week, where she was one of their inaugural signings and consistently a top performer, highlighted with a selection to the NWSL Best XI Second Team and a U.S. Women's National Team call up in 2023. Her previous contract with Angel City (which was inherited by Portland) was set to run through 2026.

Vignola's extension showcases the Thorns' continued effort to build a strong and talented roster set on competing for titles, with Portland already being the most successful team in the NWSL with three league titles (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), and the 2021 Challenge Cup.

