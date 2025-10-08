San Diego Wave FC Community Relations September Spotlight

Published on October 7, 2025

San Diego Wave FC spent the month of September hosting youth soccer clinics across the San Diego community and continued to support the Club's community partners. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer with future events if interested.

Wednesday, September 3 - San Diego Wave hosted a clinic for the kids at San Diego's Border View YMCA, the first location the Club re-developed a soccer pitch designed to help expand the access of safe spaces for kids. The youth soccer players participated in various drills and activities and got to interact with Wave FC players Trinity Armstrong, Trinity Byars, and Savannah McCaskill.

Thursday, September 4 - Wave FC partnered with Kaiser Permanente to host South Bay Union School District's girls soccer league made of girls ages 10-12. Forward Kyra Carusa and Kimmi Ascanio attended the clinic to help with soccer drills, mindfulness exercises and bracelet making in an effort to show the power of community through soccer and the importance of mental health.

Thursday, September 4 - San Diego Wave partnered with the Alex Morgan Foundation to host a community clinic, inviting local youth soccer players for an evening of training and mentorship. Defender Kennedy Wesley and goalkeeper Hillary Beall helped lead the girls in drills and activities and signed autographs at the end of the event.

Wednesday, September 10 - San Diego Wave hosted Triumph Together, a nonprofit organization that helps connect professional and collegiate athletes with kids at nearby Children's Hospitals, for a special day at the training facility where four cancer warriors, Aubree, Zoey, Jayce, and Jocelyn, joined us to watch training and interact with the team.

Additionally, all four girls were paired with a Wave FC player to surprise them with customized matching shoes and participate in a player walk in moment at Snapdragon Stadium on match day.

To raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and support the girls throughout their journeys, Aubree, Zoey, Jayce, and Jocelyn were honored as the Club's official Wave Makers for the match and Aubrey got to do a special interview with in-stadium host Meg Reyes to speak to the crowd.

Thursday, September 11 - The Club visited community partner S.T.E.P. (Support The Enlisted Project) to volunteer their time unloading donations, cutting cardboard pieces for food bags, and packing the donation food bags. The day held special meaning, taking place on September 11 - a day of remembrance and reflection - and allowed for an opportunity for San Diego Wave to support S.T.E.P. who provide vital resources to the military families in the community.

Friday, September 12 - Wave FC forward Kyra Carusa was honored at the Club's match for her Lauren Holiday Impact Award nomination. This recognition celebrates the dedication and significant impact of her ongoing community work. Her efforts have contributed to an eight month process that has elevated and expanded upon the programs run by The Athlete Academy Foundation into more schools.

Tuesday, September 13 - Wave FC defender Kristen McNabb visited a local youth soccer club in Carlsbad, City SC, to speak to the young girls, answer questions, and encourage the team throughout their practice.

Tuesday, September 16 - The San Diego Wave community team returned to Ronald McDonald House of San Diego to assist in the kitchen-prepping, cooking, and serving lunch to the families staying at the House.







