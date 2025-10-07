Seattle Reign FC Announces Multi-Year Front-Of-Kit Partnership with Trupanion

Published on October 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced a multi-year agreement with Trupanion, the Seattle-based leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, to become the club's new front-of-kit partner. The collaboration represents a historic milestone for Reign FC and the National Women's Soccer League, reflecting the continued growth of the league and the rising interest in women's professional sports. Together, the two organizations share strong local roots, a belief in equity and a passion for the power of pets and sport to unite communities.

"We're proud to partner with Trupanion, a Seattle-based and women-led company that shares our values and vision," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "This partnership reflects the strength of our community - innovative, inclusive and rooted in equity - and we're excited to build something that goes beyond the jersey to inspire fans, uplift women and celebrate the special bond we all share with our pets."

"At our core, Trupanion exists to help pet parents budget for the unexpected cost of veterinary care," said Margi Tooth, CEO and President of Trupanion. "Our goal is to enable true access to care - equity for pets and the people who love them. The power of sports and pets both lie in their ability to bring people together, to create shared moments of joy and memories to last a lifetime. Whether it's the shared thrill of the game or the unconditional love of a pet, both uplift our spirits and strengthen our sense of connection. We're excited to partner with the Reign to celebrate that bond. Partnering with the Reign not only helps us spread the word about the importance of protecting your pet but the importance of making opportunities available to all."

Trupanion, headquartered in Seattle and led by Chief Executive Officer & President Margi Tooth, represents the strength of women-led leadership and the innovation of the Pacific Northwest. Its presence on the Reign FC kit highlights the region's ability to champion bold ideas and elevate women at the highest levels of both sport and business. In that same spirit, the partnership will shine a light on the love of pets as family and the importance of planning ahead so they can always receive the care they need.

"This partnership is a landmark moment for Reign FC," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "At its core, it's about more than a logo on a jersey - it's about shared values and the belief that when a partnership is mutually beneficial, we can accomplish extraordinary things. Trupanion's roots in Seattle and global impact make them the ideal partner to join us on this journey, amplifying what it means to support one another, on and off the field."

For Reign FC players, many of whom are proud pet parents, the partnership feels like home. Trupanion's mission to ensure pets get the care they need resonates deeply with a team and fanbase that embraces pets as family, mirroring the same care and passion our players bring to the field and throughout the community.

While Reign FC celebrates this partnership with Trupanion, the club also recognizes the historical significance of its partnership with Black Future Co-op Fund (BFCF), a Washington nonprofit organization, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of Black Washingtonians through Black-led philanthropy. From 2021-2024, led by players, Reign FC proudly donated its front of kit position to BFCF, which continues to be one of Reign's intentional RISE for Community partners, joining the club in advancing equity for all in play and life.

In recognition of the club's continued support, Reign FC will donate $10,000 to BFCF, which will be matched by Trupanion as a demonstration of their true commitment to social and racial equity and dedication to Reign's RISE for Community pillars.

Beyond the jersey, this partnership reflects a shared belief between Reign FC and Trupanion that sport can be a catalyst for impact. Together, the organizations will leverage their platforms to elevate women's soccer, inspire the next generation and create meaningful opportunities that strengthen communities across the Pacific Northwest - all while reminding us that caring for pets is part of caring for families.

Two Circles, a data-driven sports marketing agency, represented Reign FC in sourcing and negotiating the multi-year partnership with Trupanion.

The new Trupanion-branded kits will make their on-field debut on Friday, October 10, when Reign FC returns to Lumen Field to host Bay FC (7:30 p.m. PT/ FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+). To celebrate the debut, fans can bring their 2025 Reflection or Rise kits to the match on Friday to have Trupanion's iconic logo added at no cost. Tickets to Friday's match at Lumen Field can be found at ReignFC.com/Tickets.







