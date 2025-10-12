Royals Fall, 3-2, at Home to San Diego, Ending Eight-Match Unbeaten Streak

Published on October 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (5-12-7, 22 points, 12th NWSL) fell 3-2 at home to San Diego Wave FC (9-7-8, 34 points, 6th NWSL), bringing an end to the Royals' eight-match unbeaten streak.

Utah Royals FC head coach Jimmy Coenraets entered tonight's match with two key adjustments to his starting XI while maintaining the team's familiar 4-2-3-1 formation from Sunday's 2-2 road draw against the Chicago Stars. Spaniard Ana Tejada shifted into the centerback role to replace the injured Kaleigh Riehl, while rookie midfielder Aria Nagai returned to the lineup after an impressive debut season. With those changes, the Royals looked to capitalize on their home turf and extend their unbeaten streak.

The Royals opened the match on the front foot, maintaining possession and creating several early chances through sharp passing and high pressure. Their efforts were rewarded in the 9th minute when Danish right back Janni Thomsen connected with Spanish left back Nuria Rábano, receiving the ball just outside the 18-yard box before firing a driven shot into the bottom-left corner to give Utah the early lead - her third goal of the season. The assist marked Rábano's second of the year, continuing her strong form from the flank.

San Diego responded by pushing numbers forward in search of an equalizer. In the 29th minute, midfielder Delphine Cascarino played a ball across the top of the box to Dudinha, who took a clean first touch and rifled a shot to the near post, beating goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn to level the match.

Utah nearly regained the advantage moments later when Cloé Lacasse unleashed a low strike toward the front post, but San Diego's goalkeeper made a strong save to keep the score even. McGlynn then came up big herself in the 45th minute, reacting quickly to deny a dangerous attempt from close range and sending it out for a corner.

However, in first-half stoppage time, Kenza Dali's ensuing corner deflected off defender Kate Del Fava and into the back of the net, giving San Diego a 2-1 lead heading into the break. Despite the setback, the Royals entered the locker room motivated to find an equalizer - and possibly turn the match in their favor - in the second half.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Royals pushed forward with urgency in search of the equalizer. Their persistence paid off in the 54th minute when San Diego's backline failed to clear a loose ball inside the penalty area. Japanese midfielder Mina Tanaka reacted quickest, pouncing on the miscue with a composed one-touch finish into the left corner to bring the Royals level at 2-2. The goal marked Tanaka's Sixth of the season, continuing her run of consistent attacking form.

San Diego, however, reclaimed the lead midway through the half. In the 72nd minute, midfielder Kenza Dali unleashed a looping strike from outside the box that floated over the outstretched arms of the Royals goalkeeper, restoring the visitors' advantage at 3-2.

Despite several promising late chances - including dangerous runs from captain Paige Monaghan and a flurry of crosses into the box - the Royals were unable to find the equalizer. The narrow defeat at home brought an end to Utah's eight-match unbeaten streak, marking their first loss since August.

The Royals hit the road to face Seattle Reign at Lumen Field on Friday, October 17, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. MT. Fans can catch all the action live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

UTA 2: 3 SD

UTA: Janni Thomsen (Nuria Rábano) 9' - In the 9th minute, the Royals capitalized on their early momentum when Danish right back Thomsen received a pass from Spanish left back Rábano just outside the 18-yard box and fired a powerful shot into the bottom-left corner, beating the San Diego goalkeeper to open the scoring. The strike marked Thomsen's third goal of the season.

SD: Dudinha (Delphine Cascarino) 29' - In the 29th minute, San Diego found their equalizer when midfielder Cascarino delivered a ball across the top of the 18-yard box. Dudinha controlled it with her first touch before firing a driven shot toward the near post, beating Royals goalkeeper McGlynn to level the match at 1-1.

UTA: Kate Del Fava (Own Goal) 45+1' - In first-half stoppage time, San Diego's Kenza Dali delivered a dangerous corner into the box that deflected off Royals defender Del Fava and past goalkeeper McGlynn, giving San Diego a 2-1 lead heading into the halftime break.

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Unassisted) 54' - In the 54th minute, San Diego's backline failed to clear a loose ball inside the penalty area, allowing Japanese midfielder Tanaka to capitalize on the mistake. Tanaka pounced on the miscue with a quick one-touch finish to the left side of the net, bringing the Royals level at 2-2.

SD: Kenza Dali (Unassisted) 72' - In the 72nd minute, San Diego midfielder Dali restored the visitors' lead with a curling effort from outside the box that floated over the outstretched arms of Royals goalkeeper, putting San Diego ahead 3-2.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen, Kate Del Fava, Ana Tejada, Nuria Rabano (Madison Pogarch 50'); Claudia Zornoza, Aria Nagai (Dana Foederer 64'); Mina Tanaka, Paige Monaghan ©, Cloé Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo, 82'); Aisha Solórzano (Lara Prašnikar 64')

Subs not used: DeAira Jackson, Cece Kizer, Bianca St-Georges, Lauren Gogal, Lauren Flynn, Abby Boyan

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

San Diego Wave FC (4-2-3-1): Kailen Sheridan ©; Hanna Lundkvist, Kennedy Wesley, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni; Kenza Dali, Gia Corley (Kimmi Ascanio 85'), Laurina Fazer, Delphine Cascarino (Makenzy Robbe, 69'), Dudihna (Jordan Fusco 84'); Adriana Leon (Kyra Carusa, 69')

Subs not used: Hillary Beal, Nya Harrison, Daniela Arias, DiDi Haračić, Quincy McMahon

Head Coach: Jonas Eidevall

Stats Summary: UTA / SD

Possession: 42 / 58

Shots: 4 / 6

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 4 / 10

Fouls: 12 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Yellow Card, 21')

SD: Hanna Lundkvist (Yellow Card, 23')

SD: Laurina Fazer (Yellow Card, 32')

UTA: Paige Monaghan (Yellow Card, 59')

UTA: Aria Nagai (Yellow Card, 63')

UTA: Dana Foederer (Yellow Card, 73')







