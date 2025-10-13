Houston Dash Drop Points in California

Published on October 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Houston Dash fell 2-0 to Angel City FC on Sunday Night at BMO Stadium. The result leaves Houston six points below the playoff line with two matches remaining in the regular season.

Angel City opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after midfielder Hina Sugita delivered a cross into the box from the right flank. Forward Keady Fuller made the run into space and followed through on the ball into the back of the net for her fourth goal of the season.

In the 86th minute, Angel City doubled their lead when midfielder Maiara Niehues scored her second goal of the season, finishing a one-on-one duel with goalkeeper Abby Smith after a pass from forward Jun EndÃ Â.

Smith was called into action early in the first half after Riley Tiernan directed a header toward goal, but Smith leapt and tipped the ball out of play. The shot stopper finished the match with seven saves.

The home team threatened in the 14th minute with a shot on goal from distance, but defender Paige Nielsen was well-positioned to make the block and deny the attempt.

Just a minute later, Houston created its first dangerous chance when defender Avery Patterson drove into the final third and took a shot toward goal, but the Angel City backline was able to force the clearance before the ball could trouble goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

Angel City responded in the 21st minute with a free kick into the box, but Smith reacted quickly to punch the attempt out of play.

Houston continued to press, and midfielder Kiki Van Zanten nearly broke through in the 28th minute, getting on the end of a cross with a header inside the box that missed just wide of the near post.

In first-half stoppage time, midfielder Delanie Sheehan slipped a through ball into the path of Van Zanten inside the box. The Jamaican international took the shot, but the effort was ruled offsides.

Houston nearly equalized in the 62nd minute following a corner kick from defender Lisa Boattin. The delivery found Nielsen in the six-yard box, but the defender's header struck the crossbar. The rebound fell dangerously in front of goal, but Angel City's backline made the clearance.

The Dash kept the pressure on moments later from another set piece. Ryan delivered a long free kick into the box that found defender Malia Berkely in space, but Anderson was well-positioned to make the save.

Forward Messiah Bright tested the Angel City defense again in the 70th minute with a right-footed effort from inside the box, but her shot was handled by the goalkeeper to deny the equalizer.

Smith came up big once more in the 77th minute, reacting quickly to a right-footed strike from outside the box, and the veteran keeper dropped low to make the save.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18 to host the Kansas City Current for Fan Appreciation Night -presented by MD Anderson-in their final home match of the regular season. Tickets for that match are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.