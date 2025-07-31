Washington Spirit Defender Paige Metayer Returns to Active Roster
July 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has removed defender Paige Metayer from the 45-day injury (D45) list, the club announced today. Metayer returns to the active roster ahead of the second half of the 2025 NWSL regular season.
Through her first two seasons with the Spirit, Metayer has appeared in 53 total matches, tallying five goals and two assists across all competitions. One of the most versatile players on the Spirit roster, Metayer has played at all three levels of the field in her young professional career, even earning Rookie of the Month honors for her performance in June 2023.
Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be on Sunday, August 3 when the team returns to regular season play. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.
