Gotham FC Looks for Third Straight Win as Second Half Begins

July 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - After a lengthy summer international break, Gotham FC returns to NWSL action looking to earn its third consecutive win when it faces Chicago Stars FC on Friday night at SeatGeek Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on NWSL+.

Gotham FC (5-5-3, 18 points) entered the break riding a two-match winning streak, most recently defeating Bay FC 2-1 at home. After conceding early in the first half, Gotham responded with goals from forwards Esther González and Geyse, securing the club's first come-from-behind victory since March 27, 2023, and its first at home since Sept. 25, 2021.

González scored her 10th goal of the season in the win, becoming just the second player in club history to reach double-digit goals in a single campaign. She joins Sam Kerr, who netted 17 goals in 2017.

Much of Gotham's success this season has come on the road, where the club has earned 11 of its 18 points and holds a 3-2-2 record. Gotham defeated Chicago 2-0 on the road last season, with González among the goal scorers.

Chicago (1-9-3, 6 points) enters the second half of the season in 13th place, one point ahead of Utah Royals FC. The Stars have struggled at home, collecting just one point from six matches (0-5-1) - the league's worst home record. Their last home win came on Nov. 21, 2024, a 1-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC.

Before the break, Chicago fell 1-0 to the Portland Thorns in Week 13. After holding Portland scoreless in the first half, the Stars conceded the match-winner in the 59th minute from Pietra Tordin.

Friday's match marks the 34th all-time meeting between the two clubs, with Gotham holding a 8-13-12 record against Chicago. Gotham won both regular-season meetings last year and is unbeaten in the series since Aug. 7, 2022.

Following Friday's match, Gotham will return home to prepare for the NWSL's inaugural Rivalry Weekend, when the club hosts the Washington Spirit.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has kept two clean sheets in two straight league matches against Chicago Stars FC after managing two in the first 26 matches.

Gotham has suffered only three defeats in its last 22 away matches in all competitions dating back to May 2024 (13 wins, 6 draws). GFC has kept clean sheets in more than half (13) of those 22 matches, including doing so in five of their last seven on the road.

Forward Esther González has scored an NWSL-high 10 goals during the 2025 regular season, with seven of those being scored on the road. Only four players have scored eight or more road goals in a single regular season, with Alex Morgan (8 in 2022) the only one to manage it in this decade.







