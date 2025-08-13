Introducing: The Blueprint

August 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

To our incredible fans,

For the last two decades, you have been the heartbeat of this club. Through every triumph, every challenge, every championship moment, you stood, cheered and built with us. It's truly inspiring to see so many familiar faces from my playing days, and just as inspiring to see the new ones who have joined the journey since.

I've watched Gotham FC grow and transcend all expectations. Just two seasons ago, we climbed from the very bottom of the table to the top, claiming our first NWSL championship. In 2024, we had our best regular season. Now, we're breaking attendance records and just won the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, qualifying for the 2026 FIFA W Champions Cup and the highly anticipated 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

It's been a remarkable journey, and I'm excited to share something special with you as we look ahead to what's next.

Today, I'm thrilled to introduce The Blueprint: a membership available only to the first 5,000 Gotham FC Season Ticket Members. As part of The Blueprint, we'll have the opportunity to shape Gotham FC's future together.

As a Blueprint Member, you will not only receive special access but also unbeatable benefits, including a five-year price lock on your membership. Why? Because we believe our earliest supporters should be rewarded for their loyalty.

The Blueprint is how we'll cement our legacy, building together. There will never again be an opportunity to join this exclusive community of our most devoted supporters.

The Blueprint is a mark in history with perks to match. In addition to a five-year price lock, Members will:

Get a Members-only Blueprint jacket (one per seat!) marking your induction into this legacy, customized with your name

Receive a personalized membership card unique to your account

Join a visionary community of founding legacy members

Unlock our fan-favorite benefits, like our Meet the Players Autograph Session, the best seats for the best price (saving up to 25% off compared to single-game tickets), Chalk Talks with me and the team, Buddy Passes to games and more

As we say: Always Building, Never Finished. At Gotham, we're not just playing for today. We're building a legacy that will transform women's sports and outlast us all. And we want you right alongside us shaping The Blueprint - a living testament to a movement driven by ambition, purpose, and community. Together, we become The Blueprint for the future.

Want to embark on this journey together? Join the waitlist here. Remember, there are only 5,000 spots available in The Blueprint. This legacy club is yours to claim - while it lasts.

Join the movement, join The Blueprint.

Sincerely,

