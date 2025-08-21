Gotham FC Opens Title Defense with Win over CF Monterrey in Concacaf W Champions Cup

Published on August 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Khyah Harper (34) after her game-winning goal

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Khyah Harper (34) after her game-winning goal(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Bruninha scored the opening goal and Khyah Harper netted the game-winner to push Gotham FC past visiting CF Monterrey, 2-1, in the first group stage match of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, launching Gotham's tournament title defense in impressive fashion at Icahn Stadium in Manhattan.

It was a celebratory evening for Gotham FC, which saw goalkeeper Shelby Hogan make her club debut and three others - defender Kayla Duran and midfielders Sofia Cook and Josefine Hasbo - all start for the first time.

"It was a really positive performance," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We started the game well, taking an early lead and then adding another goal. We made a mistake that allowed them back into it at 2-1, and from that moment, we needed to stay calm and composed. I thought the second half was excellent.

"I'm really happy. This is going to take everyone to be successful by the end of the year, and today proved that. Every player gave 200%, the team performed, and we got the win. I couldn't be more pleased."

Gotham FC (1-0-0, 3 points) moves into second place in its five-team group, level on points but behind in goal differential with its rival, the Washington Spirit. Amorós's team is now unbeaten in seven matches in the competition, extending to last cycle's undefeated group stage and semifinal and final wins.

Just three months ago, Gotham FC claimed the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup with a 1-0 win over Monterrey's crosstown rival Tigres. The victory clinched Gotham's place as the first American women's professional club in the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

On Wednesday, Gotham peppered Monterrey with early pressure, breaking through in the sixth minute when Hasbo plucked the ball from Monterrey goalkeeper Ana Paz and squared it for Bruninha, whose looping shot cleared multiple defenders into the top shelf of the goal.

In the 24th minute, Harper padded the lead with a neat finish from Emily Sonnett's dragback pass to the middle of the penalty area, scoring her second goal in four matches across all competitions.

Monterrey pulled back in the 32nd minute with Marcela Restrepo's goal off in a chaotic moment in Gotham's box, but the hosts controlled the match from there, outshooting Monterrey, 13-5, and quintupling the Mexican club's expected goals output.

Gotham FC returns to Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday to continue its push for the NWSL playoffs, hosting the Utah Royals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage available on ION.

Key Match Points

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan made her Gotham FC debut, recording her first appearance since joining the club earlier this past offseason.

Defender Bruninha scored her first goal of the 2025 season to give Gotham FC an early first-half lead.

Forward Khyah Harper doubled the advantage in the 34th minute with her second goal of the season.

Midfielder Josefine Hasbo recorded her first assist for Gotham in her first start and second appearance, setting up Bruninha's opener.

Defender Emily Sonnett notched her first assist and first goal contribution of the season, assisting on Harper's goal.

This marked Emily Sonnett's third assist since joining Gotham FC.

Defender Kayla Duran and midfielder Sofia Cook made their first starts for Gotham FC in tonight's match.

Gotham FC vs CF Monterrey

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

7 p.m. ET kickoff

Icahn Stadium, New York, New York

Attendance: 858

Weather: 68 degrees, rainy

Gotham FC (2, 0 - 2)

CF Monterrey (1, 0 - 1)

Goal Summary:

Gotham FC

6' - Bruninha (Josefine Hasbo)

24' - Khyah Harper (Emily Sonnett)

CF Monterrey

32' - Marcela Restrepo

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 6 - Emily Sonnett (46' 27 - Jess Carter), 14 - Nealy Martin (C), 19 - Kayla Duran; 8 - Taryn Torres, 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 21 - Sofia Cook (90' 17 - Mak Whitham); 34 - Khyah Harper (87' 22 - Mandy Freeman), 28 - Katie Stengel (46' 9 - Esther González), 10 - Geyse (61' 18 - Gabi Portilho)

Unused substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 7 - Jaelin Howell, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

CF Monterrey (4-3-3): 19 Ana Paz (GK); 13 - Karol Bernal, 3 - Tanna Sanchez, 23 - Valeria Del Campo, 2 - Daniela Monroy; 24 - Marcela Restrepo (87' 18 - Allison Veloz), 30 - Alice Soto (71' 10 - Nicole Perez), 22 - Diana Garcia (C); 17 - Lucia Garcia, 7 - Christina Burkenroad (71' 26 - Katty Martinez), 9 - Emily Gielnik (68' 12 - Jermaine Seoposenwe)

Unused substitutes: 28 - Paola Manrique (GK); 6 - Zellyka Arce, 8 - Diana Evangelista, 14 - Alejandra Calderon, 15 - Samanth Simental, 27 - Fatima Servin, 33 - Carol Cazares, 34 - Day Silva

Head coach: Amelia Valverde

Stats Summary

GFC / MTY

Expected Goals: 1.41 / 0.25

Shots: 13 / 5

Shots on Goal: 4 / 1

Saves: 1 / 2

Corners: 6 / 1

Fouls: 10 / 12

Offside: 1 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

CF Monterrey

73' - 12 - Jermaine Seoposenwe (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Vimarest Diaz

Assistant Referee 1: Santa Medina

Assistant Referee 2: Melissa Nicholas

4th Official: Neressa Goldson

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On tonight's victory

It was a really positive performance. We started the game well, taking an early lead and then adding another goal. We made a mistake that allowed them back into it at 2-1, and from that moment, we needed to stay calm and composed.

I thought the second half was excellent. We created plenty of chances and should have scored more goals. But considering we played less than 72 hours ago, the team was understandably tired. We made nine changes to the lineup, had four rookies on the field in an international competition against a strong side like Monterrey, and the team was superb.

Khyah [Harper] scored again, Bruninha had a strong performance and Kayla Duran was fantastic in her first start. It was also the debut for the final player on the roster, Shelby, which was great to see.

I'm really happy. This is going to take everyone to be successful by the end of the year, and today proved that. Every player gave 200%, the team performed, and we got the win. I couldn't be more pleased.

On what it meant to get off to a good start to the tournament

It's massive. This is a very special tournament for us as the reigning champions of the continent, and we want to retain that trophy. We know the reward that comes with it, and it's a huge motivation.

In this group, there are probably three main favorites- us, Monterrey, and Washington. Winning one of these games was really important. Last year, we drew both matches against the Mexican teams, which made things very difficult because qualification came down to goal difference.

That's why tonight's win was so important. With the congested schedule we have ahead, getting three points was not only key for our standing but also for the morale of the group.

MIDFIELDER SOFIA COOK

On the importance of the Concacaf W Champions Cup and the global impact

It's exciting to help grow the game through a new tournament like this. To play against strong competition and good teams, and to showcase it on a bigger stage for women's soccer, is really special.

I think it's a great opportunity to put the tournament on the map and highlight everything the women's game has to offer.

On whether last year's experience in the tournament gives the team more confidence this time around

There's definitely some confidence that comes from having that experience, but we still take each game as new. We don't want to come in with too much assumption or comfort, but knowing we've played in this competition before does give us a little extra belief.

On what she did when she found out she was making her first professional start

I just called my dad and told him, "I'm starting." He said, "Have fun," and I said, "Thanks, Dad."

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.